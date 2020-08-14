Tattoos: The Best Harry Potter and The Wizarding World Tattoos on Instagram

As the Wizarding World of Harry Potter continues to grow, so do the number of tattoos of wizards, sorting hats, and fantastic beasts. Die-hard fans express their love through original tattoos that range from portraits to intricate and creative works of art. Whether you are Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin, there’s a flag, a house robe, or some other way to express your allegiance.
We’ve taken the time to put together what we think are the best Harry Potter related tattoos on Instagram. Take a look and let us know what you think!
View this post on Instagram
First tattoo for Luke! Thanks so much for sitting so well mate Harry Potter tattoos always welcome! @fusion_ink @fusionink_pro @butterluxe_uk #tattoo #tattoos #goldensnitch #elderwand #harrypotter #harrypottertattoo #harrypottertattoos #harrypotteredit #deathyhallows #deathlyhallowstattoo #goldensnitchtattoo #tattooartist #tattoosociety #harrypottermemes #harrypotterart #tattooing #tattoolifestyle
View this post on Instagram
My super cute awesome Niffler tattoo is complete! Spent the afternoon with the amazing @hannah_tattoos and it was so lovely she’s just the best person to be around and I can’t wait to get booked in again and talk more true crime stuff Can’t stop looking at his little face!! #niffler #nifflertattoo #babynifflerstattoo #tattoos #movietattoos #fantasticbeatsandwheretofindthem #harrypotter #wizardingworld #harrypottertattoos #cute #goldensnitch #triwizardcup #massivenerd
View this post on Instagram
Harry Potter themed dream catcher for @kahla_stevenson • • • • #harrypotter #harrypottertattoo #harrypottertattoos #hogwarts #hogwartstattoo #dobyssock #deathlyhallows #blackwork #blackworktattoo #limitedcolortattoo #ernienorrisart #ernienorristattoo #redbirdelectrictattoo #springfieldillinois
View this post on Instagram
Sorting Hat Sticker on @melissajanemottershead ⚡️ Thankyou so much xx #sortinghat #sortinghattattoo #harrypotter #harrypottertattoo #hat #houses #gryffindor #slytherin #ravenclaw #hufflepuff #hogwarts #hogwartshouses #harrypottersleeve #sticker #stickertattoo #armtattoo #potterhead #pottermore #harrypottertattoos #harrypotterfan #wizard #fkirons #fkironsxion #radiantink #killerinktattoosupplies #uktattoo
View this post on Instagram
Such an awesome #FelixFelicis #potion #tattoo by @kevinplane_tattooer who is always inking creative #tattooed treasures! We are so happy to feature Kevin in our new "Black & White: Volume 5" book — available now at www.OOSBooks.com ▪️▪️▪️▪️▪️▪️▪️▪️▪️▪️▪️▪️▪️▪️▪️▪️#kevinplanetattooer #kevinplane #potiontattoo #harrypottertattoo #magictattoos #harrypottertattoos #hptattoo #hptattoos #potions #magic #blackwork #blackworktattoo #blackworktattoos #artbook #tattoobook #outofstepgallery #oosbooks #outofstepbooks
View this post on Instagram
(Français – lire plus bas) Harry Potter Sleeve tattoo with Sirius Black made by @johnhudic resident artist at the shop! What do you think about it? WE ARE OPEN FOR BOOKINGS! [email protected] or private message. . Tatouage réaliste sur le thème Harry Potter et le prisonnier d'Azkaban avec Sirius Black, réalisé par @johnhudic artiste résident du salon ! Que penses-tu de ce tatouage ? LES BOOKINGS SONT OUVERTS ! [email protected] ou par messages privés. . . . @tattoodotcom @tattoodo @thebesttattooartists @tattoorealistic @tattoo_artwork @tattoolifemagazine #movietattoo #harrypotterfans #hptattoo #harrypottertattoo #harrypottertattoos #siriusblack #geektattoo #comictattoo #portraittattoo #tattoosleeve #sleevetattoos #nonametattooart #niceville #tattoofrance #frenchtattoo #tattoolife #bng #bngtattoo #tattooedpeople #instatattoos #realismo #tattooartists #tattooist #tattooideas #tattoowork #realistictattoo #ilovetattoo #thebesttattooartists #blackandgreytattoos #tattoodesigns
View this post on Instagram
Ravenclaw – Harry Potter #harrypotter #harrypotteredit #harrypotterart #mangatattoo #ravenclawedit #ravenclawtattoo #harrypottertattoo #harrypottertattoos #harrypotterdesign #harrypotterfandom #videogametatts #harrypotterfanart #gamerink #warnerbros #nerdtattoo #videogametattoos #hogwarst #pokemontattoo #animetattoos #videogametattoo #nerdtattoos #narutotattoo #harrypotterfans #harrypotternerd #tattooharrypotter #harrypotterdrawing #epicgamerink #harrypottertattoodesign
View this post on Instagram
desenho exclusivo criado para a cliente. orçamentos e agendamento pelo whatsapp: 984096907 #tattoo #tatuagem #harrypotter #harrypotterfan #harrypottertattoo #harrypottertattoos #geek #nerd #hptattoos #platform934 #geektattoo #ilovetattoos #instattoo #instatattoo #saopaulo #zonasul #moema #morumbi #vilaolimpia #chacarasantoantonio #campobelo
View this post on Instagram
Had lots of fun with this for the lovely @martyna_z_95 Hard one to photograph with the wrapping – swipe for video • • • #tattoo #tattoodesign #dotworktattoo #blackworkers #blackworkerssubmission #blackink #armtattoo #harrypotter #harrypottertattoos #ladytattooers #harrypotterart #miltonkeynestattoo #miltonkeynestattooists
View this post on Instagram
Super stoked to get to be able to. Do this Harry Potter inspired memorial piece. ° ° ° ° ° ° ° #floralcollective #floraltattoo #flowertattoo #daintytattoo #botanicaltattoo #freehandtattoo #simpletattoo #linetattoo #softtattoo #nztattoo #chchtattoo #nzink #christchurch #blackworktattoo #tttpublishing #blxckink #tttism #inkedgirls #iblackwork #blackworktattoo #blacklines #inkedaddict #inkedwork #inkedlines #blkttt #dreamseller #harrypotter #dobbyisfree #dobbythehouseelf #hogwartstattoo #harrypottertattoos