Tattoos: The Best LOST Tatoos on Instagram

LOST was one of the most watched shows in the history of television. As well, it was a show that set the stage for how we watch television today with a limited run series and a diverse cast. Some people loved LOST for the mysteries, while others loved LOST for its deep dive into a great group of characters.

How have die-hard fans memorialized the show? Through tattoos, of course!

We’ve put together an amazing gallery of tattoos from ABC’s LOST! Whether it’s the Dharma Initiative, a Polar Bear, Hurley’s numbers, or the Island, fans have come up with some extremely creative tattoos.

Here are our favorite LOST tattoos that we could find on Instagram!