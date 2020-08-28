Tattoos: The Best LOST Tatoos on Instagram

LOST was one of the most watched shows in the history of television.  As well, it was a show that set the stage for how we watch television today with a limited run series and a diverse cast.  Some people loved LOST for the mysteries, while others loved LOST for its deep dive into a great group of characters.

How have die-hard fans memorialized the show? Through tattoos, of course!

We’ve put together an amazing gallery of tattoos from ABC’s LOST! Whether it’s the Dharma Initiative, a Polar Bear, Hurley’s numbers, or the Island, fans have come up with some extremely creative tattoos.

Here are our favorite LOST tattoos that we could find on Instagram!

 

We have to go back @joshhermantattoo @blackwoodtattoo #losttattoo #kneetattoo #tattoocollector

Otra increíble pieza de @sacraparistattoo #lost #livetogetherdiealone #losttattoo #nofilters

№•106 Сегодня – осчастливил поклонника сериала «остаться в живых»(Lost) Редко мне попадается такая сложная кожа, но мы справились Спасибо за доверие и что прилетел из Питера ради татуировки у меня Увидимся там ⬛⚫▪ #iblackwork #geometricart #inkart #sketchdaily #penandink #vaaadaaa #vaaadaaa_tattoo #blackworknow #blackworkerssubmission #btattooing #inkstinctsubmission #tattooideas #blxckink #blacktattooart #tattrx #inkwork #татухабаровск #tattookhv #татухбк #tattookhabarovsk #хабаровсктату #татувхабаровске #khvtattoo #lost #dharma #losttattoo

Lost in the great unknown. #losttattoo

My LOST tattoo :). #lost #losttvshow #losttattoo #tattoo #nerdtattoo

