Tattoos: The Best Pin-Up Tattoos on Instagram

Let’s face it, there’s nothing better than a great pin-up girl. The art and advertising is just gorgeous. When this art moved over to tattoos, some of it can be just spectacular.

Pin-up modeling began in the early 1900’s and had its origins with burlesque performers and actresses sometimes used photographic advertisement as business cards to advertise shows. These promotion and business cards could often be found backstage in almost every theater’s green room, pinned-up or stuck into frames of the looking-glasses, in the joints of the gas-burners, and sometimes lying on-top of the sacred cast-case itself.

To understand both the complicated identity and the subversive nature of the 19th-century actress, one must also understand that the era’s views on women’s potential were inextricably tied to their sexuality, which in turn was tied to their level of visibility in the public sphere: regardless of race, class or background, it was generally assumed that the more public the woman, the more ‘public,’ or available, her sexuality”, according to historian Maria Elena Buszek.

Being sexually fantasized, famous actresses in early-20th-century film were both drawn and photographed and put on posters to be sold for personal entertainment. Among the celebrities who were considered sex symbols, one of the most popular early pin-up girls was Betty Grable, whose poster was ubiquitous in the lockers of G.I.s during World War II.

As time passed, pin-ups became used to promote merchandise and were put on the side of planes. This artwork then moved over to the body, in the form of tattoos.

As we should, let’s check out some of the best pin-up tattoos on Instagram! (And maybe a few pin-up models too!)

WARNING: TATTOOS INCLUDE ILLUSTRATED NUDITY

View this post on Instagram Sailor pinup for a lovely walk-in. A post shared by Douglas Grady (@douglasgrady) on Aug 11, 2020 at 4:03pm PDT