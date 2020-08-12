Tattoos: The Best Pin-Up Tattoos on Instagram

Let’s face it, there’s nothing better than a great pin-up girl. The art and advertising is just gorgeous. When this art moved over to tattoos, some of it can be just spectacular.
Pin-up modeling began in the early 1900’s and had its origins with burlesque performers and actresses sometimes used photographic advertisement as business cards to advertise shows. These promotion and business cards could often be found backstage in almost every theater’s green room, pinned-up or stuck into frames of the looking-glasses, in the joints of the gas-burners, and sometimes lying on-top of the sacred cast-case itself.
To understand both the complicated identity and the subversive nature of the 19th-century actress, one must also understand that the era’s views on women’s potential were inextricably tied to their sexuality, which in turn was tied to their level of visibility in the public sphere: regardless of race, class or background, it was generally assumed that the more public the woman, the more ‘public,’ or available, her sexuality”, according to historian Maria Elena Buszek.
Being sexually fantasized, famous actresses in early-20th-century film were both drawn and photographed and put on posters to be sold for personal entertainment. Among the celebrities who were considered sex symbols, one of the most popular early pin-up girls was Betty Grable, whose poster was ubiquitous in the lockers of G.I.s during World War II.
As time passed, pin-ups became used to promote merchandise and were put on the side of planes. This artwork then moved over to the body, in the form of tattoos.
As we should, let’s check out some of the best pin-up tattoos on Instagram! (And maybe a few pin-up models too!)
WARNING: TATTOOS INCLUDE ILLUSTRATED NUDITY
View this post on Instagram
Pin Up cicatrizada para Rachel, estrenando el estudio de Griñon hace 3 añitos, 2017, otro más para una loca de los tattoos, muchas gracias !!Realizado con tintas Radiant @radiantcolorsink @radiantcolorseurope, productos y materiales de mi tienda de venta de material @juanpetattoosupplies. Gracias por comentar y por compartir #tattoos #tatted #tatts #blackandgreytattoo #bodyart #blackandgrey #tattooer #picoftheday #tattooist #photooftheday #inkedup #instatattoo #tattoolife #tattooart #tattooartist #tattooed #inked #ink
View this post on Instagram
Pin up com aquarelas da minha amiga @allemaris Obrigado por sempre prestigiar meu trabalho e confiar na minha arte. Mais uma pra conta . #kleintattooestudio #kleintatuadorresende #pinupgirl #pinuptattoo #tattoogirl #tattooideas #tattooartist #tattoo #tatuagempinup #resendetattoo #tattooresenderj #tattooresendeklein #tattoorj
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Pin up para @son_of_barcelona @sacraparistattoo @goldencobratattooclub Pineda de mar #pinup #pinuptattoo #pinupstyle #traditionaltattoo #tradi #oldschooltattoo #tradtattoo #50s #50sstyle #50sfashion #armybomb #armytattoo #usaarmy #bombsaway #bombshell #neotraditionaltattoo #pinedademar #pinedatattoo #barcelonatattoo #pinedadelmal #maresmetattoo #maresmegourmet #goldencobratattooclub #sacraparis #tatuajes #colortattoos #colortattoo #inkedboy #trad #tradicionaltattoo
View this post on Instagram
Inspired by a Joji song I Dont Wanna Waste My Time @sushitrash booking for September. #silverstartattoos #lasvegas #lasvegastattooartist #lasvegastattooshop #femaletattooer #femaletattooartist #art #customdrawn #neotraditional #pinuptattoo #cowgirltattoo #spacetattoo #saturn #idontwanttowastemytime #joji #americantraditional #fusionink #dynamicink #tattoos
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a flash from my modeling days. Anna Nicole inspired. Still love Black and White. #pinup #blackandwhitephotography . . . . . #pinupphotography #50sstyle #retro #retropinup #pinup #pinupstyle # #1940s #pinuptattoo #vintagestyle #traditionaltattoo #vintagepinup #retrophotography #pinupgirl #rockabilly #photography #candacecampbell #pinuphair #wildwest ##legs #pinupphotographer #1950s #1950sstyle #50sfashion #vintage #50s #pinupmodel
View this post on Instagram
Darth Vadar Pin-Up by @pearlatattoo INSTGRAM LATER POSTS . . TO BOOK WITH ANY OF OUR ARTISTS . ✏️ [email protected] (02) 8399 1973 / 0428 635 995 www.authentink.com Appointments and walk ins welcome! . . #authentink #authentinktattoostudio #tattoo #sydney #australia #sydneytattoos #sydneytattooartist #realtattooing #customtattoos #darthvadartattoo #starwarstattoo #pinuptattoo
View this post on Instagram
Hard to get a good picture but here’s a Bettie for the babe @harrietoliviaa #tattoo #tattooapprentice #blackwork #blackworktattoo #pinup #pinuptattoo #bettiepage #smut #smuttattoo #tiddie #blackworkartists #womenintattooing #inkedgirls #girlswithtattoos #girlswithink #tatted #pinupgirl #bdsm #devil
View this post on Instagram
Amanecimos bravas #boudoir #pinupdoll #pinup #pinuptattoo #pinupmexicana
View this post on Instagram
Super fun pin up on the ribs!!! #heatherhellion #tattoodo #rinsecup #truetubes #tattoodo #tattoosnob #inkedmagazine #stencilstuff #hushanesthetic #fkirons #tattoo_art_worldwide #tattooartistmagazine #freshlyinkedmagazine #skinart_mag #sullenclothing #heliostattoo #heliostattooneedles #tattoo #tattoos #noidolsnyc #nyc #newyorkcity #tattoosnob #hivecaps #hivecups #tattooideas #hushanesthetic #noidolstattoo #pinup #pinuptattoo
View this post on Instagram
Hello Nurse!! Finally!! My dream has become reality!! I got this swell dame to express my love of pin up and my career as a nurse! She’s just PERFECT! ⚕️ #hellonurse #nurse #nursepinup #nursetattoo #tattooednurse #pinupstyle #pinupgirl #pinuptattoo #pinupnurse #ww2nurse #tattoo #lookatthoselips #thightattoo #quadtattoo
View this post on Instagram
OUPS!!!! Les photos pin-up arrivent Regardez-moi ce magnifique frigo rétro et BLEU !!! . Cette jolie photo a été prise par @mamzelle_pin_up Si vous rêvez d’être une pin-up le temps d’un shooting (relooking compris) n’hésitez pas à la contacter . Allez moi je retourne à la piscine ♀️ . . . . #pinup #pinupgirl #pin-up #retro #retrogirl #modelphotography #relooking #70s #bmw #frigoretro #rock #rockabilly #rockabillysgirl #pinuptattoo #tattoogirls #tattooink #tattoo #ink #bluehair #blue
View this post on Instagram
New Shooting !!!! … on this brilliant rocket . #rocket # #clasiccars #clasiccarshow #clásic #black #pinupdress #pinuptattoo #pinuplady #pinupphotoshoot #pinupspain #pinupgirls #pinupstyle #pinupsofinstagram #pinupdolls #pinupmodel #pinuplook #dailypinup #pinupphotographer #pinupshoot #1950style #1950hair #1950s #1950sinspiration # # # #vintagepinup #vintagehairstylist #vintagestyle
View this post on Instagram
Start of a full wizard of oz leg piece! Dorothy in vintage pinup style… much more to come on this one #neoncrablondon #neoncrabtattoos #londonontariotattoo #tattoo #tattoos #ink #inked #inkedup #inkedlife #wizardofoz #toto #pinup #pinuptattoo #movietattoo #legtattoo #ontariotattoos #somewhereovertherainbow