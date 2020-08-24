Tattoos: The Best ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Tattoos on Instagram

Sons of Anarchy may no longer be on television but its biggest fans have made sure to never forget the show through their tattoos. We’ve put together the best images of Sons of Anarchy tattoos that we could find on Instagram.

Sons of Anarchy was created by Kurt Sutter and aired from 2008 to 2014. It follows the lives of a close-knit outlaw motorcycle club operating in Charming, a fictional town in California’s Central Valley. The show stars Charlie Hunnam as Jackson “Jax” Teller, who is initially the vice president and subsequently the president of the club.

After discovering a manifesto written by his late father, John, who previously led the MC, he soon begins to question the club, himself, and his relationships. Love, brotherhood, loyalty, betrayal, and redemption are consistent themes throughout the show.

The show built a huge cult following and it’s no wonder why fans have decided to memorialize Sons of Anarchy through some amazing tattoos!