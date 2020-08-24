Tattoos: The Best ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Tattoos on Instagram

Sons of Anarchy may no longer be on television but its biggest fans have made sure to never forget the show through their tattoos. We’ve put together the best images of Sons of Anarchy tattoos that we could find on Instagram.
Sons of Anarchy was created by Kurt Sutter and aired from 2008 to 2014. It follows the lives of a close-knit outlaw motorcycle club operating in Charming, a fictional town in California’s Central Valley. The show stars Charlie Hunnam as Jackson “Jax” Teller, who is initially the vice president and subsequently the president of the club.
After discovering a manifesto written by his late father, John, who previously led the MC, he soon begins to question the club, himself, and his relationships. Love, brotherhood, loyalty, betrayal, and redemption are consistent themes throughout the show.
The show built a huge cult following and it’s no wonder why fans have decided to memorialize Sons of Anarchy through some amazing tattoos!
Sobre sensações, verdades, família e lealdade! A marca de uma história inspiradora! #sonsofanarchy #soa #motorcycle #filhosdaanarquia #soatattoo #sonsofanarchyfans #sonsofanarchytattoo #ride #motociclismo #tattooseries #netflixtattoo #tattoo #tatuagem #tattooskull #tattoocranio
Super chuffed with my new piece done by my amazingly talented Fiancé at this years tattoo convention. ❤ #SonsOfAnarchy #SonsOfAnarchyFan #SonsOfAnarchyTattoo #FavoriteCharacters #TigTrager #KimCoates #ChibsTelford @tommyflanaganofficial #OpieWinston @rambodonkeykong @sutterink @soafx
The Salford Motorbike Club have a new recruit ⛓⚙️⚒ @sonsofanarchy inspired body paint from last night! Using @mehronmakeup #paradisepaints #sonsofanarchy #sonsofanarchytattoo #tattoosofinstagram #makeup #londonmua #soa #sutterink #filmtattoos #backpaint #freehandart #mehron #31daysofmehronhalloween #halloweeninspiration #charliehunnam #motorbikeclub #menofmayhem #reapercrew #redwoodoriginal #harleysofinstagram #rideordie #samcro @soafx @charliematthewhunnam @rambodonkeykong @tommyflanaganofficial @sutterink @markboonejunior @hbo @tattoos_of_instagram @torturegardenofficial @salfordcityfc
Anarquismo, representa a libertação da mente humana do domínio religioso. Libertação do corpo humano do domínio da propriedade, libertação das algemas e da contenção do governo. -representa ordem social- Baseada na liberdade de grupos de indivíduos. Emma Goldman Para um melhor atendimento os orçamentos são feitos pessoalmente com horário agendado pelo: 19988172691 #tattoo #tattooart #art #artist #ink #inked #tatuagem #tatuador #tattooink #tattooartist #electricink #easyglow #blackandgrey #blackandgreytattoo #blackwork #blackworktattoo #aquarela #tatuagemaquarela #watercolor #watercolortattoo #beunique #sonsofanarchy #sonsofanarchytattoo
Muy entretenido Tatuaje de los hijos de la anarquía con tiempo para tatuar desde el 15 de septiembre dudas y consultas “SOLO AL DM “#freehandtattoo #tatuaje #tattoo #loveletter #amorporlasletras #letteringlove #letrasdelbarrio #acab #1312 #acab1312 #allcopsarebastards #lettering #letras #drawordie #eternosprendiz #sonsofanarchytattoo #sonsofanarchy #hijosdelaanarquia
Chibs from Sons of Anarchy by Seven Owner @danielrochatat2 – Please visit our website seventattoolv.com for all inquiries and questions. Make sure to sign up for the VIP program so you have exclusive chances to get in Daniel’s books and other opportunities to be the VIP and first to know. #seventattoolv #lasvegas #sullen #702 #sonsofanarchytattoo #blackandgreytattoo