Teaser Trailer Arrives for Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley’s New Sci-Fi Thriller, ‘Chaos Walking’

Chaos Walking originally hired Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley back in 2016, with principal photography occurring in 2017. As a result of poor test screenings in 2018, the cast and crew were forced into extensive reshoots, which were much delayed due to the leads’ Marvel and Star Wars commitments and finally took place in 2019.

Today, IGN shared the exclusive teaser trailer on social media, promising that the full thing is coming this Thursday, November 19th at 6am PT/9am ET. Moreover, even though it says coming soon, the film is currently scheduled to arrive in January, 2021.

Get your exclusive first look at the sci-fi action film @ChaosWalking starring Tom Holland & Daisy Ridley! Be sure to tune into IGN Thursday, November 19 at 6am PT/9am ET to watch the full trailer! https://t.co/H3Bet6DpTN pic.twitter.com/HVd4A475i8 — IGN (@IGN) November 17, 2020

The official description reads:

“In Prentisstown, Todd has been brought up to believe that the Spackle released a germ that killed all the women and unleashed Noise on the remaining men. After discovering a patch of silence out in the swamp, his surrogate parents immediately tell him that he has to run, leaving him with only a map of New World, a message, and many unanswered questions. He soon discovers the source of the silence: a girl, named Viola.”

These are two major stars in Holland and Ridley, along with a major science fiction film that isn’t set in the Marvel or Star Wars universes, so there’s a lot on the line to make sure that this film isn’t a flop. The last thing either one of these actors want is to be seen as unable to carry a major motion picture outside of already established franchises.

