The Batman: Another Villain Reportedly Joining the New Film

The Batman continues to sound amazing, as its now being reported that another famous villain is coming to the new film.

According to WeGotThisCovered, Mr. Freeze is set to arrive on screen in the new film. This is consistent with events from earlier this week, when select press were able to visit the filming of the movie in Chicago. However, they are reporting that, “mild-mannered scientist and cryogenics expert Victor Fries will have a brief cameo to presumably build towards his nefarious alter-ego.”

As we said, The Batman offered a set visit to select press the past few days and even permitted them to take photos to share with the world.

Set photos tease that the likes of Superman, Wonder Woman and Flash exist. Exterior shots have been filming in Chicago this past week and we’re getting more information about the wold of The Batman.

The below photo shared on social media by Jake Hamilton reveals what appears to be a Flash logo on it. However, if you look closer, you can see that there are references to two of Gotham’s worst criminals on display, too. Namely, Anarky and Mr. Freeze.

The poster reads “STAB OUT THE EYE – DESTROY GOTHCORP.” The stylized ‘A’ in the word ‘STAB’ is lifted from the symbol worn by Anarky in the comics. What’s more, the company they wish to destroy, GothCorp, comes from Batman: The Animated Series. It appeared in acclaimed episode “Heart of Ice,” which told the origin story of Victor Fries.

Wait — is the THE FLASH logo on the Chicago set of THE BATMAN?! pic.twitter.com/p2pRpBv6kn — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) October 17, 2020

What do you think of these subtle references to some major villains and heroes in the DC Universe? Do you think we’ll get even more than what we have been previously teased? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The Batman is set to swoop into theaters on March 4th, 2022.