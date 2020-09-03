The Batman: Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shuts Down Production

There was an announcement that production had halted on The Batman. Now we have learned that it’s due to its star, Robert Pattinson. Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, according to several sources and confirmed by other media outlets.

The standard quarantine time for COVID-19 is fourteen days. It is unclear how much longer Pattinson will need to quarantine or if production can pick up with other scenes that don’t require Pattinson’s presence. Production for the film had already been halted earlier in the year as a result of the pandemic and had only recently resumed.

Last week, we got our first look at The Batman trailer. DC just released it during the DC FanDome event. Many things we’ve had teased over the last year we have seen in this trailer, including the bagged body with the ‘No More Lies’ painted over its face. Don’t take my word for it, take a look for yourselves, the trailer is included below!

People have been eagerly anticipating their first look at the upcoming Batman film. It’s been a big week for Batman actors! We heard just earlier this week that both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be returning as Batman in the Flash film. We also had our first look at The Batman logo earlier this week.

We can expect further info on The Batman to become available throughout the year. We wish Pattinson the best and a speedy recovery. The movie is currently slated for 2021.