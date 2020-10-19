The Batman: Set Photo Has The Flash & Mr. Freeze Easter Eggs

The Batman offered a set visit to select press the past few days and even permitted them to take photos to share with the world. This new film will be set in its own universe, separate from the world of Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. However, that doesn’t mean that parallel characters for all of our favorite superheroes don’t exist in this realm.

Set photos tease that the likes of Superman, Wonder Woman and Flash exist. Exterior shots have been filming in Chicago this past week and we’re getting more information about the wold of The Batman.

The below photo shared on social media by Jake Hamilton reveals what appears to be a Flash logo on it. However, if you look closer, you can see that there are references to two of Gotham’s worst criminals on display, too. Namely, Anarky and Mr. Freeze.

The poster reads “STAB OUT THE EYE – DESTROY GOTHCORP.” The stylized ‘A’ in the word ‘STAB’ is lifted from the symbol worn by Anarky in the comics. What’s more, the company they wish to destroy, GothCorp, comes from Batman: The Animated Series. It appeared in acclaimed episode “Heart of Ice,” which told the origin story of Victor Fries.

Wait — is the THE FLASH logo on the Chicago set of THE BATMAN?! pic.twitter.com/p2pRpBv6kn — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) October 17, 2020

What do you think of these subtle references to some major villains and heroes in the DC Universe? Do you think we’ll get even more than what we have been previously teased? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The Batman is set to swoop into theaters on March 4th, 2022.