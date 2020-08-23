‘The Batman’ Trailer Finally Released!

It’s finally happened, folks. We’ve got our first look at The Batman trailer. DC just released it during the DC FanDome event. Many things we’ve had teased over the last year we have seen in this trailer, including the bagged body with the ‘No More Lies’ painted over its face. Don’t take my word for it, take a look for yourselves, the trailer is included below!

People have been eagerly anticipating their first look at the upcoming Batman film. It’s been a big week for Batman actors! We heard just earlier this week that both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be returning as Batman in the Flash film. We also had our first look at The Batman logo earlier this week.

I wasn’t sure what to expect from this upcoming film, but I know after seeing the trailer that I am fully on board! Everything from the look of the movie, to the costume design it all just screams Batman to me. I was particularly pleased with Batman going up the stairwell with the grappling hook. It makes me think parts of this film were inspired by Batman: Year One.

I know a lot of people were hesitant when they heard that Pattinson would be donning the cape and cowl. I’d say, after this trailer, that Batman is in good hands. The film looks like it’s going to be incredible! Hearing Pattinson tell those thugs that “I am vengeance” just sent shivers down my spine. Luckily, so far, it seems that fans are waiting before giving their final verdict on The Batman. It’s a nice contrast to people going crazy on Affleck when we first saw his portrayal of Batman back in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

We can expect further info on The Batman to become available throughout the year. The movie is currently slated for 2021.