We’re putting the spotlight on the best Game of Thrones tattoos on Instagram. Yes, we know that the pain may have finally passed from the series finale. Whether you loved it or not, the fandom is strong, still, with Game of Thrones. Are you looking for that perfect Mother of Dragons tattoo or wanting to pledge your allegiance to House Stark with a dire wolf? We’ve done the work for you and found the best ones that money can buy!

Check out these amazing Game of Thrones tattoos on Instagram and be sure to give these amazing artists a follow!

 

White walker x charmander mashup! Fun fact, I’ve never seen Game of Thrones Had fun turning this charmander into an ice zombie!❄

Healed dragon lady …

Game of thrones tattoo done yesterday @semaphoreink thanks Cole for coming in • • • •

Today is my last day as a tattooist at @inktherapystudios and I celebrated the ending of this season by tattooing the artist who first hired me, @tattoorussell thank you so much for welcoming me into this family and for all the support over the last two years. I am so blessed to have been able to work with you and the other beautiful humans at this shop. ✨ • • • • • #tattoo #design #inked #ink #blackwork #blackworkerssubmission #linework #stippling #ladytattooers #nctattooers #girlswhotattoo #girlswithtattoos #guyswithtattoos #tattoosofinstagram #tattooart #illustration #tattooartist #booking #finelinetattoos #daintytattoo #delicatetattoo #jaybirdtattoos #tattooedgoddess #aryastark #got #gottattoo #gameofthrones #gameofthronestattoo

Thank you again ! @victormane_tattoo came out amazing ✊ #aryastark #aryastarktattoo #gameofthronestattoo

Can’t wait to finish this @gameofthrones chest piece! . . . . Done @picturehousetattoostudio using and Proudly sponsored (not payed) by @egomachines @hustlebutterdeluxe @killerinktattoo @starbritecolors @electrumstencilproducts Reppin @lowlifebrand @afflictionclothing @hyraw_clothing @deathwishcoffee @flibustierparis @worldsendrum #picturehousetattoostudio #gameofthrones #got #gameofthronestattoo #jonsnow #daenerystargaryen @emilia_clarke #emiliaclarke #kitharrington #tattooer #tattoodesign #tatts #tattoolove #instatattoo #tattooflash #tattooink #tattooinspiration #inkaddict #blackandgreytattoo #tattooedmen #tatted #bodyart #inkedlife #artist #inklife #blackwork #picoftheday #instagram #inkstagram #tattooedguys #chesttattoo

