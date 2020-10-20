Crooked Llama News

The Big Lebowski And Iron Man Star Jeff Bridges Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Jeff Bridges, who most will probably know as ‘The Dude’ from The Big Lebowski, Tron: Legacy, True Grit and and more has announced that he’s been diagnosed with Lymphoma. The 70 year-old actor took to Twitter to share the information.

 

Bridges is a seven time Academy Award nominee and won Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2010 for his incredible performance as a country music artist struggling with alcoholism in Scott Cooper’s Crazy Heart.  Along with this award, he’s won countless other awards with even more nominations. His filmography is expansive with great range, as there’s something that almost everyone loves on the list.

We wish Jeff a speedy recovery and he will be in our prayers. We will update this story as we hear more.

