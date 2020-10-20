The Big Lebowski And Iron Man Star Jeff Bridges Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Jeff Bridges, who most will probably know as ‘The Dude’ from The Big Lebowski, Tron: Legacy, True Grit and and more has announced that he’s been diagnosed with Lymphoma. The 70 year-old actor took to Twitter to share the information.

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Bridges is a seven time Academy Award nominee and won Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2010 for his incredible performance as a country music artist struggling with alcoholism in Scott Cooper’s Crazy Heart. Along with this award, he’s won countless other awards with even more nominations. His filmography is expansive with great range, as there’s something that almost everyone loves on the list.

We wish Jeff a speedy recovery and he will be in our prayers. We will update this story as we hear more.