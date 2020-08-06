The Flash: Actors Who were Almost Barry Allen, Including other Arrowverse Actors!

Could you imagine anyone else in the title role of The Flash other than Grant Gustin? Yeah, we can’t either! Way back in Season 2 of Arrow, Grant Gustin arrived on screen as Barry Allen and the rest is history! But did you know that other actors were considered for the role before Gustin was awarded it?

Two other Arrowverse actors were also considered for the role, Andy Mientus and Jeremy Jordan.

Andy Mientus told Collider that he didn’t get too far in the audition process. “I got great feedback that said, ‘He’s not quite the right fit for Barry, but we really like him. He’s really interesting. Maybe there’s something down the pike.'”

Down the pike turned into the role of Hartley Rathaway (Pied Piper). “When I read it, I saw that it was maybe a good fit for me, and I just really liked it. It was a character that I wanted to see and knew I would enjoy, as a viewer, so it was then somebody that I wanted to embody. I’m really glad it worked out.”

Another Arrowverse actor who had a shot was Jeremy Jordan. Jordan plays Winn Schott on Supergirl. Jordan started in the Arrowverse with an audition for Barry Allen.

According to EW, Gustin was actually the first person that casting director David Rapaport saw for the role. Rappaport had Gustin audtion with Emily Bett Rickard‘s (Felicity Smoak) and knew there was great chemistry there.

There were several other actors who were rumored for the role but its not clear if they ever auditioned. Back in 2013, actors like Justin Hartley (This Is Us), Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville), Gabriel Mann (Revenge), and Devon Sawa (Nikita). The one that certainly sticks out here as one that would have been instantly intriguing is Justin Hartley.

Hartley, of course, is no stranger to the DC Universe, as he played the Green Arrow on Smallville. Hartley has gone on to major stardom with his work on This Is Us. His name is still thrown around from time to time for other superhero roles, including the potential to return to the Arrowverse as an other-world Green Arrow.

Ultimately, Grant Gustin is perfect as The Flash and we look forward to many more seasons to come of the show! We can’t imagine anyone else in the role!

