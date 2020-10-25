The Flash: Gal Gadot Appearing in Film as Wonder Woman

With reports that the DC Universe is expanding in the upcoming film, The Flash, it is now being reported that Gal Gadot will also make an appearance in the film. According to the report, Gal Gadot is now attached to appear as Wonder Woman in The Flash. As of now, it is currently unknown about the size or nature of her potential role.

The upcoming film will focus on one of the most popular DC comic book series ever, Flashpoint. In that comic book, Wonder Woman plays a significant role, which should logically result in a significant role the film. In the comic book event, Wonder Woman is a much more militant individual, going to war with Aquaman and the Atlanteans.

In August, Vanity Fair reported that Ben Affleck’s version of the Dark Knight will be returning for the upcoming Flash movie! This is great news for people who were fans of Affleck’s portrayal of Batman in BVS and Justice League. The flash film is, reportedly, set to explore the DC multiverse and will also feature Michael Keaton’s Batman. Michael Keaton portrayed the caped crusader back in 1989.

This film will apparently have nothing to do with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, set to release in October of 2021.

There hasn’t been a lot of news the past several years regarding The Flash movie. Some were even speculating Ezra Miller may not be returning to the role after footage of him assaulting a fan made the rounds several months ago. If these announcements are any indication though, it seems like the film is moving forward as planned.

The idea of Barry visiting the multiverse and fans seeing multiple versions of beloved characters is an enticing one. If we’re lucky, perhaps both versions of Batman will meet and share screen time together.

It’s been a crazy few months for DC fans.