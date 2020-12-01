The Flash: Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, May Return to Her Role in Upcoming Flash Film

It was announced that Jared Leto is set to return to the role for HBOMax’s Justice League, also known as The Snyder Cut. We also got news that another familiar face will also be appearing. According to an article, Margot Robbie is in negotiations to return as Harley Quinn. Now, a new report is bringing another iconic face into the DCEU… Wonder Woman’s Lynda Carter.

According to Geekocity, “Lynda Carter could be on the verge of returning as Wonder Woman. Per The Vulcan Reporter, Carter is in talks to play Wonder Woman in The Flash theatrical film, possibly in a cameo in a movie currently blooming with rumors of multiverse appearances.”

Carter starred in the original television production of Wonder Woman. Carter played Diana Prince, a true Amazonian with special powers, who fights bad guys in a skintight outfit. In classic `wham, bam’ comic-book style, Wonder Woman catches people in her magic lasso of truth and uses her golden belt and bracelets to deflect things such as bullets.

The DCEU is really sinking its hooks into all parts of past productions, with rumors of Grant Gustin’s Flash from the Arrowverse also appearing in the upcoming Flash film. As well, Zach Snyder continues to appear to add more and more characters to his cut of the upcoming Justice League on HBOMax.

Margot Robbie has recently been filming as Harley Quinn for the upcoming The Suicide Squad film and, along with Gal Gadot, has been the centerpiece of the DCEU. Her character is a fan-favorite and is sure to bring a bit of humor and levity to Justice League.

The upcoming HBO Max miniseries, informally known as The Snyder Cut, is currently in the midst of shooting new footage, and THR is reported that Jared Leto is involved with this, which would make sense that Robbie is also coming along for the ride. Snyder’s film continues to grow in stature and DC mythology, as there have been a ton of rumored appearances of characters throughout the DCEU.

