The Haunting of Bly Manor – Netflix Announces Haunting of Hill House Anthology Spinoff Fall Premiere

The Haunting of Hill House (based on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name) delighted viewers with a truly frightening series that was both original and everything we want in a haunting film. Now, the highly anticipated second season to the haunting horror anthology is on the horizon.

Mike Flanagan is returning to Netflix for a second season of his series with a new take on Henry James’ novella The Turn of the Screw, and ahead of its premiere this fall, the poster and photos for The Haunting of Bly Manor have been revealed. As well, we will see some familiar faces from The Haunting of Hill House.

Starring Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Rahul Kohli, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, The Haunting of Bly Manor will be released on Netflix sometime this fall.

Vanity Fair, ahead of its release, shared some exclusive images of the cast and teases us with what we may expect in this second season.

The first season, The Haunting of Hill House, was a modern reimagining of the Shirley Jackson novel follows siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country.

As adults, they are forced back together in the face of tragedy and must finally confront the ghosts of their past. Some of those ghosts still lurk in their minds, while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House. The ensemble cast included Oscar winner Timothy Hutton, Carla Gugino and Henry Thomas.



Check out all of these images below and let us know your thoughts!