The Mandalorian: A New Quest Begins in the Season Two Premiere

Recap: Chapter Nine

Fans rejoice, for indeed, this is the way. A new season of the Jon Favreau led saga, The Mandalorian, has officially launched on the Disney+ streaming service.

Clocking in at a whopping 52 minutes, the supersized season opener starts things off with a bang as Mando sets out on the task of returning the Child (more famously nicknamed ‘Baby Yoda’) to his people. Mando soon learns that this will not be an easy feat as he encounters some roadblocks along the way.

If you haven’t yet watched the season opener in it’s entirety, be forewarned, the remainder of this recap will contain spoilers. If you need a refresher of season one before diving into this newest chapter, you should check out our recap of season one.

The Plot

Mando (Pedro Pascal) is in search of other Mandalorians with the hope that he may find assistance in returning the Child to his people. He speaks with Gor Koresh (John Leguizamo), hoping to obtain information that will aid him in his quest.

Gor Koresh does not offer up the information so easily, suggesting a trade instead: information in return for Mando’s armor. This is not a trade Mando is willing to agree to. Naturally, negotiations turn violent resulting in Mando overtaking Gor Koresh and gang.

With the information extracted. Mando is off to Tatooine where reportedly a Mandalorian has been seen. Despite the countless times the Star Wars Saga has returned to Tatooine, there’s nothing quite like once again landing on the sandy planet.

Mando visits Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), who tells tale of long forgotten place on Tatooine called Mos Pelgo. So off Mando goes in search of the settlement.

Upon arriving at Mos Pelgo, Mando and the Child meet up with the town marshal (Timothy Olyphant), who as it turns out, is donning the armor of the Mandalorian. Mando demands the armor be turned over. The marshal explains that he received the armor from Jawa traders, finding the various gadgets key in overtaking bandits that were plaguing Mos Pelgo. As a result, he’s grown fond of the equipment and isn’t too keen on handing it over.

Just as before, negotiations begin to trend toward violence as Mando and the town marshal prepare to duel. That will have to be put on the back burner, however, for an astonishingly large creature, known as a Krayt Dragon, emerges from the sandy ground, consuming a nearby bantha in one gulp before retreating.

It appears there is more to worry about at Mos Pelgo than originally thought. The marshal has a change of heart and informs Mando he will give him the armor if he kills the Krayt dragon. Take down a giant underground dragon? Sure. No problem. Mando agrees to help with the hunt and the two set off in search of the Krayt.

The search comes to a halt when Mando and the marshal happen upon a band of Tusken Raiders. At first it appears that an altercation might take place between the two sides; however, we quickly learn that the Raiders also want to kill the Krayt. So an alliance is formed, despite heated tensions on both sides.

Mando soon realizes that even armed with the knowledge of the sand people the group is vastly undermanned. He enlists the help from the people of Mos Pelgo, who bring a much needed resource: firepower.

The efforts from the unlikely alliance results in the intended outcome, and having defeated the Krayt, the marshal returns the armor to Mando.

With Mos Pelgo essentially a dead end, Mando and the Child begin the journey to the Razor Crest unaware that they are being watched from afar.

The Verdict

“Chapter Nine” effectively picks up where we left off, opening the season with both excitement and intrigue, proving, once again, that The Mandalorian continues to be a great addition to the ever evolving Star Wars Saga. As a property, it manages to hit on all the familiar and nostalgic point but remains untethered to heavy expectations that has plagued the franchise. For this reason, the return of The Mandalorian is a welcome breath of fresh air.

Be sure to check back here for Crooked Llama’s continuing coverage of all things Star Wars and The Mandalorian.