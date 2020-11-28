The Mandalorian: Ahsoka Tano Returns!

Recap: Chapter Thirteen, The Jedi

It’s the season of giving thanks, and fans of The Mandalorian and greater Star Wars lore have much for which to be thankful. With the leadup to the thirteenth installment, anticipation for the live action iteration of the beloved Clone Wars character was running high.

Many fans were vocal in their disappointment that the original Ahsoka Tano voice actress, Ashley Eckstein, was passed over to deliver the live action iteration of the iconic role. With Rosario Dawson cast to carry the twin lightsabers, there was no doubt that The Mandalorian had all the key elements in place to do the character justice; but would it be enough?

If you haven’t yet watched the most current episode, be forewarned, the following recap will contain spoilers. For a quick refresher of how we got here, check out Crooked Llama’s recap of season one.

Image: Disney/Lucas

The Plot

Even at it’s 47 minute run, the episode wastes no time cutting to the meat of the story. Immediately opening outside the city of Calodan on the planet Corvus, a Jedi swiftly obliterates the city’s guards, revealing herself to be none other than fan favorite, Ahsoka Tano. At the city’s gate, she confronts the Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and her lieutenant Lang (Michael Biehn), promising to deliver a fatal demise should they not surrender within a days’ time.

Meanwhile, Din Djarin and the Child have finally landed on Corvus. They pay a visit to the city of Calodan with the intent to seek out Ahsoka Tano. Introducing himself as a bounty hunter, he is ushered in to see the Magistrate. On the trek through the city, Din observes the stark conditions and the multiple prisoners who have been tied up and are electrocuted while calling out for help. Upon meeting with the Magistrate, Din is offered a job: Kill the Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, and in payment the Magistrate promises a staff made of pure Beskar.

Using Ahsoka’s last known coordinates, Din finds Ahsoka in the forest wherein a brawl ensues. He quickly shares that Bo-Katan has sent him and ends the fight. Ahsoka glimpses the Child and begin to communicate telepathically. Ahsoka reveals that the Child has a name: Grogu. She mentions that Grogu is only the second living being of his species that Ahsoka has encountered, the first being none other than Master Yoda.

Grogu, sharing through Ahsoka, reveals that he was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant and was trained by many Jedi masters. Since the fall of the Republic, Grogu has been alone and lost for several years, hiding his powers in order to survive.

Ahsoka does not wish to train him for she senses fear and anger, which she shares she has seen before. Din proposes that he assist Ahsoka in taking down the Magistrate and in return Ahsoka would agree to train Groku after all.

Ahsoka and the Mandalorian take on the city, making quick work of it’s guards and freeing the prisoners. Ahsoka once again confronts the Magistrate, engaging in a dual between the twin lightsabers and the Beskar staff. Finally overcoming the Magistrate, Ashoka demands to know the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

With the city finally free, Din delivers Grogu to Ahsoka; however she once again refuses to train him. Instead, Ahsoka urges Din to take Grogu to Tython, where there are the ruins of an old temple. She believes that Grogu should decide his own course, which he can do on Tython by tapping into the Force at the temple. If his calls are answered by another Jedi, he will be trained by that Jedi. Otherwise, it is up to Din.

Once again, Din and Grogu depart on the Razor Crest, their journey not quite over.

Verdict

With “Chapter Thirteen: The Jedi”, The Mandalorian presents an episode that delivers on the promises of the previous twelve installments. The action was fun to watch and the storytelling was tight, allowing room for some much needed progression while at the same time never lingering too long on any given moment.

I couldn’t help but to feel intrigued by the multiple stories insinuated in all of the visuals: the stark and barren landscape; the prisoners within the city; the Magistrate holed away within her oasis; they all added up to tell a rich and unique story on the planet Corvus.

While many of the previous episodes centering on side quests have been enjoyable, none have been quite as fulfilling as what “The Jedi” delivered. It’s by far the best episode of the entire show to date, and for better or for worse, The Mandalorian has successfully raised it’s own bar. Here’s to hoping that the Jon Favreau led show continues in this fashion in lieu of returning to the side-quest-of-the-week format.

As to all those fears leading into this episode? Simply put, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano is perfect. That is all. There are no additional words necessary.