The Mandalorian: Baby Yoda Eating the Eggs is Supposed to be Disturbing

Who ever thought that The Child could become a controversial figure in the world of Star Wars? Now we’re just waiting for Baby Yoda to be canceled by the internet! (Joking)

The controversy surrounding Baby Yoda comes from last week’s season 2 episode, “The Passenger,” in which Baby Yoda repeatedly attempts to and then eats some eggs from a canister. But these aren’t just any eggs. These eggs come from a passenger on the Razor Crest who everyone is calling Frog Lady. Frogg Lady has a canister of eggs intended to be fertilized by her significant other on the other side of the universe. Our Mandalorian has agreed to transport her.

Baby Yoda appears fascinated by the eggs and then proceeds to eat one. And, then another. And, then another. Now, it’s possibly cute the first time, but then it just keeps on. As well, Frog Lady has made it pretty clear that she’s the last of her kind, so this makes things pretty uncomfortable.

Lucasfilm creative art manager and author, Phil Szostak, has come to the defense of the scenes in question and Baby Yoda, pointing out that the eggs really aren’t any different than those laid by chickens. As well, Szostak adds that Baby Yoda‘s unsettling behavior was intended to be disturbing and TV can often have a humorous effect. Szostak tweeted:

For the record, Chapter 10 of The Mandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy. But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect. Fans of horror know that disturbing things make some of us laugh and some of us squirm, or both. Your mileage may vary.

In our next episode, The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda will still have Frog Lady as a passenger. We know you can’t wait to figure out if they’ll be able to get her eggs fertilized in time! Seriously though, what does this have to do with the overall story? We aren’t sure, but we love it!

New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 air on Disney+ on Fridays.