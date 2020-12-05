The Mandalorian: Did You Catch the Reference to Iron Man in This Week’s Episode?

Jon Favreau is a big deal. Let’s face it, he’s created The Mandalorian, directed the movie Iron Man, brought real-life action characters to the screen in Disney’s The Jungle Book, and directed the great film of all time… Elf. (We can argue about Elf later, but if you hate elf, we can’t be friends) In writing this week’s episode of The Mandalorian, Favreau slipped in a slight reference to Iron Man. Oh, by the way, Favreau plays Tony Stark’s assistant and main man, Happy Hogan.

This week’s episode featured another nod to Tony and Happy, which you can check out below.

There are a lot of little easter eggs in The Mandalorian coming from the Star Wars universe and other pop-culture references. What are some of them that you’ve caught in past episodes? Let us know in the comments below!