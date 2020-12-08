The Mandalorian: Does the Boba Fett Actor Know How the Character Survived?

There may be no bigger moment in The Mandalorian than the return of Boba Fett in his Mandalorian armor. Fans freaked out (and that may be a complete understatement). Now, the biggest mystery that remains is how in the world did Boba Fett survive and escape from the sarlacc film in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi? It’s logical to think that the person who would know the answer would be the man who now plays Boba Fett, actor Temura Morrisson.

In last week’s episode, we see Boba Fett team up with Din Djarin and Fennec Shand. Morrison sat down for an interview but made it clear that he really has no answer to fan’s burning desire to know how Boba Fett survived.

“Ah, no, I don’t. There’s quite a bit of loose ends, and I’m not one of those guys that knows too much about the actual history,” Morrison shared with The New York Times when asked about his knowledge of how Fett survived. “The fans of Star Wars, they have better knowledge of, ‘What’s happened? How can he still be alive? I thought he was stuck in this place?’ I can find out more on the internet.”

In the wake of Fett’s apparent death in Return of the Jedi, a variety of different novels and comics featuring the character shed more light into his fate. According to these stores, Fett’s Mandalorian armor proved to be too difficult for the sarlacc to digest, allowing the bounty hunter to escape and continue his exploits. However, these stories are not considered canon and, therefore, can’t be held as the true reason Boba Fett showed up in The Mandalorian after being a mystery in the Star Wars Universe for all these years.

Audiences first saw Boba Fett’s armor on The Mandalorian, which was sported by Cobb Vanth. Audiences learned that Vanth acquired the armor from Jawas. This was an exciting moment in and of itself. Yet in that same episode, we saw Morrison standing in the distance as he watch Mando speed away. At that moment, fans knew that Boba Fett had returned but it still wasn’t clear if we were going to see Boba Fett reclaim and wear his armor again.

