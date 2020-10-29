The Mandalorian: Everything You Need to Know to Prepare You for Tomorrow’s Season 2

The Mandalorian was a massive success for the launch of Disney+ in 2019. Even bigger may have been the arrival of Baby Yoda aka The Child. However, that said, The Mandalorian is set to return on October 30th – TOMORROW! – and we want to make sure you’re ready for everything this second season is about to throw at you.

Jon Favreau masterfully created a new set of characters and universe that capture what made Star Wars so magical in the past. But this second season is about to pull from already established characters and content that will expand on an already established and exciting story. Here’s everything you need to know about The Mandalorian Season 2!

The Story

At the end of Season 1, Mando established that he was going to protect The Child and return it home. Where is home? That remains a mystery. We know that the Jedi will somehow be involved and it’s less likely that The Child is actually getting returned to its kind. It is more likely that its kind is actually the Jedi. The Child obviously has the Force at its disposal and needs to be with those that can help it learn and control it.

“The songs of eons past tell of battles between Mandalore the Great and an order of sorcerers called Jedi,” the Armorer told Mando in the trailer. This quote is an obvious nod to this premise that The Child is a Jedi, or is destined to become one, and must be united with them.

The Characters – The Old Ones

Gina Carano returns as Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as bounty hunter Greef Karga. The trailer shows them back with Mando and it appears that they unite, at least for some part of the season, to do some sort of mission together.

The Characters – The New Ones (At Least to The Mandalorian Series)

In possibly the biggest character revival for The Mandalorian, New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison will appear in Season 2 as Boba Fett. Morrison previously played his father and clone Jango Fett in the prequels. Why is this so crazy? Boba Fett had previously been thought to have perished in the Sarlacc Pit of Tatooine in Return of the Jedi. Fans are eager to see Boba Fett’s return and are hopeful that his back story will be revealed when he arrives on screen!

Another reason fans are so excited for Season 2 is that there are some familiar faces from the Star Wars universe. Rosario Dawson is set to portray Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano. Tano was Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice and could be the Jedi that Mando must bring The Child to. Where in this timeline does that fall with her stint on Clone Wars?

Another Clone Wars character in Bo-Katan Kryze is supposedly appearing this season, with Katee Sackhoff reprising the role she already voiced for the animated series.

The Big Bad – Moff Gideon

Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon was introduced as the series’ big bad at the end of Season One. Esposito has established himself as a world-class actor and talent. Yet, it’s his ability to embody villainous characters that has certainly brought him to fame. Expect Moff Gideon to remain as the show’s primary antagonist to Mando. Oh yeah… and expect some awesome dark saber moments too!

Season 3 – It’s On!

Favreau has had plenty of time to work on The Mandalorian Season 3 and has confirmed it’s a go!

We hope that you’re as excited as we are about Season 2 of The Mandalorian, as you can expect a ton of coverage from Crooked Llama!

Watch the official Disney+ The Mandalorian Season One recap video below!