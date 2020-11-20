Crooked Llama News

The Mandalorian: Fans Aren’t Happy about Gina Carano Being in Newest Episode, Demanding it be the Last Appearance

Gina Carano, who plays The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune, is similar to her on-screen character, saying exactly how she feels. Her recent comments on Twitter regarding voter fraud got her in a bit of hot water with fans you lean left. Fans went on a mission to have her fired or replaced on the show. Not only did Carano fire back this week, now she’s hyping up her character’s return in the show’s newest episode!  However, some fans aren’t excited to see her return.

Despite last weeks uproar, according to our sources, Disney reportedly won’t part ways with Carano over her political posts, as they fear backlash for letting someone go over a political opinion. The thought is, the country is politically divided – almost equally – and Carano’s speech is protected. So long as her opinions aren’t detrimental or harmful, Disney will keep her in place.

It certainly appears that Carano has plenty of support for her character and to remain on the show! Here’s a mix of the fans who stand behind her and those who are looking for her to be let go. What do you think about all of this? Let us know in the comments!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *