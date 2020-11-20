The Mandalorian: Fans Aren’t Happy about Gina Carano Being in Newest Episode, Demanding it be the Last Appearance

Gina Carano, who plays The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune, is similar to her on-screen character, saying exactly how she feels. Her recent comments on Twitter regarding voter fraud got her in a bit of hot water with fans you lean left. Fans went on a mission to have her fired or replaced on the show. Not only did Carano fire back this week, now she’s hyping up her character’s return in the show’s newest episode! However, some fans aren’t excited to see her return.

Acting next you was already a huge honor @TheCarlWeathers but being directed by you, instilled a calm confidence & fire. I loved seeing the sparkle in your eyes accompanied with that huge grin when you know we got it right. Thanks for being my coach.🔥 INCOMING!!!#TheMandalorian https://t.co/gcaJgIuIjt — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 20, 2020

Despite last weeks uproar, according to our sources, Disney reportedly won’t part ways with Carano over her political posts, as they fear backlash for letting someone go over a political opinion. The thought is, the country is politically divided – almost equally – and Carano’s speech is protected. So long as her opinions aren’t detrimental or harmful, Disney will keep her in place.

It certainly appears that Carano has plenty of support for her character and to remain on the show! Here’s a mix of the fans who stand behind her and those who are looking for her to be let go. What do you think about all of this? Let us know in the comments!

So excited for this episode!!! Been patiently waiting for both of your returns! — 🎄Tuggs Red/White/Rosé🎅🏼 (@thattugglife) November 20, 2020

So excited to see Cara Dune return tonight.

Your character was a great part of Season 1 and look forward to seeing her back.

Yourself and Carl Weathers were just among the great people on the show!!! — Stones by Drones (@StonesByDrone) November 20, 2020

Can’t wait to see you both! So excited and so ready! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/d3ez4cKah2 — Allie🤟 (@TheATeam92) November 20, 2020

Congratulations all around guys! Looking forward to watching tonight. 🥳 #caradune — Ashley (@RoarAshley) November 20, 2020

Contain myself I can not! pic.twitter.com/fgKu2jsCyY — XIStEw13IX (@XIStEw13IX) November 20, 2020

Amazing work @ginacarano on the latest episode!!! Loved the fight scenes!! — Joey Carolan (@allknighters) November 20, 2020

Gina Carano is in this episode of The Mandalorian? pic.twitter.com/yGrQZalZFY — Eric: America’s Naughtiest B**ch (@KarnRulez) November 20, 2020

Dammit. Gina Carano is in the new episode of #Mandalorian I was hoping they’d leave that COVID denier out of this season. Maybe they’ll kill Cara Dune off. That’d make it better. — Joe (@JoeB_1_Kenobi) November 20, 2020

#Mandalorian Chapter 12 was pretty fun. I would’ve enjoyed it more if Gina Carano wasn’t in it. — Spencer Stevenson (@Spence_Mountain) November 20, 2020

me enjoying the mandalorian until i realise gina carano is in this one pic.twitter.com/tz2dzdlyoz — rebecca 🧜‍♀️ (@Tha_Queen_Becca) November 20, 2020

Good for chapter 12, now let’s fire the racist character @ginacarano @disneyplus & @themandalorian should be ashamed of not making at least a statement. This thing is spreading lies about COVID that could risk thousands of more american lives #FireGinaCarano https://t.co/9a0F53p5LF — YES to National Popular Vote 🗳️ | Cristian Vlades (@CristianVlades) November 20, 2020

Nah, the last episode was better. Less Gina Carano, more Katee Sackhoff. — Ian Geoffry (@IanGeoffry) November 20, 2020