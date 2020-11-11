Crooked Llama News

The Mandalorian: Fans Want Gina Carano Fired Over Statements on Social Media

The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune is a badass character on screen – a tough, female presence on the show – says what she wants and does what she wants. Gina Carano, who plays Cara, is similar to her on-screen character, saying exactly how she feels and, this time, it’s about the election and voter fraud.

Fans love The Mandalorian, and Cara Dune is a fan-favorite on the show.  It’s also been rumored that she may receive her own spinoff in the Star Wars Universe. However, her comments on voting, and some others that may come across as transphobic, may be getting her into hot water – at least with viewers.

Carano liked several Tweets that support voter fraud and has not come out with a statement of her own on Twitter.

Fans haven’t held back their feelings about Carano and her position on voter fraud.  There’s no petition yet to have her removed, like Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, but those petitions very rarely gain any traction with the studios.  Most often than not, studios tend to shy away from firing anyone over their opinions unless those opinions could be deemed as harmful or insensitive to others and impact the studio’s bottom line.

Here’s Carano’s tweet and some reaction from fans and viewers.  Read them for yourselves and let us know what you think.  Do they warrant Carano being fired?

