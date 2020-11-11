The Mandalorian: Fans Want Gina Carano Fired Over Statements on Social Media

The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune is a badass character on screen – a tough, female presence on the show – says what she wants and does what she wants. Gina Carano, who plays Cara, is similar to her on-screen character, saying exactly how she feels and, this time, it’s about the election and voter fraud.

Fans love The Mandalorian, and Cara Dune is a fan-favorite on the show. It’s also been rumored that she may receive her own spinoff in the Star Wars Universe. However, her comments on voting, and some others that may come across as transphobic, may be getting her into hot water – at least with viewers.

Carano liked several Tweets that support voter fraud and has not come out with a statement of her own on Twitter.

Fans haven’t held back their feelings about Carano and her position on voter fraud. There’s no petition yet to have her removed, like Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, but those petitions very rarely gain any traction with the studios. Most often than not, studios tend to shy away from firing anyone over their opinions unless those opinions could be deemed as harmful or insensitive to others and impact the studio’s bottom line.

Here’s Carano’s tweet and some reaction from fans and viewers. Read them for yourselves and let us know what you think. Do they warrant Carano being fired?

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

so if gina carano can like a tweet about unleashing shock troops on rioters, make fun of pronouns and spread bs conspiracy theories about the election without repercussions i’d better not see pedro getting in trouble for celebrating the election results i SWEAR — lil (@mandalarians) November 8, 2020

I’m in an Andy kind of mood today, so think twice before you reply. pic.twitter.com/9TM6zVyKcI — Johnamarie Macías (@BlueJaigEyes) November 5, 2020

Gina Carano’s really up at this hour in this era after this election liking anti-mask anti-BLM tweets huh — Catrina, the Ghost of Life Days Past (@ohcatrina) November 8, 2020

gina carano is literally a piece of trash. pic.twitter.com/x929H99LJb — helmetless lia (@xspaceangelsx) November 5, 2020

Anyways, sure wish @starwars would take a stance against Gina Carano, who has openly mocked the black lives matter movement and trans people on top of her covid/mask conspiracy theorists rhetoric. Star Wars stood behind John Boyega’s BLM protests, so where’s the support now? — Shitty Star Wars Posts (@SW_takes) November 5, 2020

Speculation: I somehow doubt they will acknowledge it at all, and callously expect that part of that is how having her may appeal to a certain portion of the fandom who align with her. I think that is a mistake, as it will only empower their toxicity, but I see the “logic.” — HK-47 (@HK47_Actual) November 5, 2020

the only reason gina carano is so buff is because she spends her days digging herself into a deeper hole — 🍊whiskeys cumrag🍊 (@pollito_pascal) November 8, 2020