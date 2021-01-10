The Mandalorian: #FireGinaCarano Trending Against the Actress

Gina Carano, who plays The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune, is similar to her on-screen character, saying exactly how she feels. Her recent comments on Twitter regarding voter fraud got her in a bit of hot water with fans you lean left. Fans went on a mission to have her fired or replaced on the show. Nothing came of it, but now #FireGinaCarano is trending again after the recent riots in D.C.

Fans love The Mandalorian, and Cara Dune is a fan-favorite on the show. It’s also been rumored that she may receive her own spinoff in the Star Wars Universe. However, her comments on voting, and an invitation to the app, Parler, got her into hot water late last year. Fans are now drawing attention to Carano again after the D.C. riots due to her past support of Republican causes.

Fans haven’t held back their feelings about Carano and her position on voter fraud. There is a petition to have her removed, like Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, but those petitions very rarely gain any traction with the studios. Most often than not, studios tend to shy away from firing anyone over their opinions unless those opinions could be deemed as harmful or insensitive to others and impact the studio’s bottom line.

However, despite the uproar, according to our sources, Disney reportedly won’t part ways with Carano over her political posts, as they fear backlash for letting someone go over a political opinion. The thought is, the country is politically divided – almost equally – and Carano’s speech is protected. So long as her opinions aren’t detrimental or harmful, Disney will keep her in place.

Fans are also now upset about the fact that Carano has joined a relatively obscure app, Parler. Many people are headed to the app as they feel the major apps are censoring their speech. In particularly, Parler has seen a large number of Republicans moving to the app and departing from Facebook. This lead to #FireGinaCarano to trend on Twitter last in the US and she is now trending again.

A message from CEO Bob Chapek pic.twitter.com/57W51qkM8j — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) January 8, 2021

Without Carano actually coming out and making a statement of support for the D.C. riots, it’s unlikely that Disney would fire Carano.

Here’s Carano’s tweet that got everyone riled up and some reaction from fans and viewers. Read them for yourselves and let us know what you think. Do her tweets warrant Carano being fired?

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

After hundreds of tweets to get Carano removed, now Carano has posted the following to her account:

Carano also posted the famous “Man In The Arena” by Theodore Roosevelt. Essentially, it’s a post that says that you don’t get to criticize or judge the person who is doing, the person who is taking the risk in life.

What are your thoughts on all of this? Let us know in the comments below!