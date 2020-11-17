The Mandalorian: #FireGinaCarano Trends as Fans Continue to Demand Disney Take Action

The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune is a badass character on screen – a tough, female presence on the show – says what she wants and does what she wants. Gina Carano, who plays Cara, is similar to her on-screen character, saying exactly how she feels and, this time, it’s about the election and voter fraud.

Fans love The Mandalorian, and Cara Dune is a fan-favorite on the show. It’s also been rumored that she may receive her own spinoff in the Star Wars Universe. However, her comments on voting, and now an invitation to the app, Parler, may be getting her into hot water – at least with viewers. Also, Mandalorian fans are wanting her replaced with another female lead… Frog Lady. But it isn’t going to happen.

Fans haven’t held back their feelings about Carano and her position on voter fraud. There is a petition to have her removed, like Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, but those petitions very rarely gain any traction with the studios. Most often than not, studios tend to shy away from firing anyone over their opinions unless those opinions could be deemed as harmful or insensitive to others and impact the studio’s bottom line.

However, despite the uproar, according to our sources, Disney reportedly won’t part ways with Carano over her political posts, as they fear backlash for letting someone go over a political opinion. The thought is, the country is politically divided – almost equally – and Carano’s speech is protected. So long as her opinions aren’t detrimental or harmful, Disney will keep her in place.

Fans are also now upset about the fact that Carano has joined a relatively obscure app, Parler. Many people are headed to the app as they feel the major apps are censoring their speech. In particularly, Parler has seen a large number of Republicans moving to the app and departing from Facebook. This lead to #FireGinaCarano to trend on Twitter last night in the US.

Here’s Carano’s tweet that got everyone riled up and some reaction from fans and viewers. Read them for yourselves and let us know what you think. Do her tweets warrant Carano being fired?

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

‘The Mandalorian’ Should Replace Gina Carano with Frog Lady https://t.co/0GnZTcxYF1 via @decider — Dillen Danger! #BlackLiveMatter #ProtectBlackLives (@DillenDanger) November 12, 2020

You can join me over @parler_app

I go by GinaJoyCarano 🎈Joy is my middle name. 😊 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 14, 2020

I wanna start this to clarify that this is not about one’s skills about acting. This is not because of ”different political views”. This is about this person being downright against human rights. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/nhRCcBq8R2 — eeva | mando spoilers (@reyoffjakku) November 15, 2020

Can we CG Frog Lady in for all of Gina Carano’s scenes for the rest of the season? https://t.co/XGuP269uup — Matty Potter, he/him (@darthastuart) November 9, 2020

They fired James Gunn for jokes but she still had a job after all the crap on her timeline? Asking people to join Parler which is just a bunch of Right wing racists on there #FireGinaCarano @Disney https://t.co/ekQ91bt9ZW — x_basura_x (@Space_Rngr_Alex) November 16, 2020

Replace Gina Carano with this queen. pic.twitter.com/uRsYyJoX4v — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) November 10, 2020

@disneyplus @Jon_Favreau @dave_filoni Why are you all ok continuing to employ someone who actively speaks against public health and the democratic process? #FireGinaCarano https://t.co/1KPcGxrvc8 — The Nopearound #BlackLivesMatter #BelieveSurvivors (@nopearound) November 16, 2020

so if gina carano can like a tweet about unleashing shock troops on rioters, make fun of pronouns and spread bs conspiracy theories about the election without repercussions i’d better not see pedro getting in trouble for celebrating the election results i SWEAR — lil (@mandalarians) November 8, 2020

I’m in an Andy kind of mood today, so think twice before you reply. pic.twitter.com/9TM6zVyKcI — Johnamarie Macías (@BlueJaigEyes) November 5, 2020

Gina Carano’s really up at this hour in this era after this election liking anti-mask anti-BLM tweets huh — Catrina, the Ghost of Life Days Past (@ohcatrina) November 8, 2020

gina carano is literally a piece of trash. pic.twitter.com/x929H99LJb — helmetless lia (@xspaceangelsx) November 5, 2020

Anyways, sure wish @starwars would take a stance against Gina Carano, who has openly mocked the black lives matter movement and trans people on top of her covid/mask conspiracy theorists rhetoric. Star Wars stood behind John Boyega’s BLM protests, so where’s the support now? — Shitty Star Wars Posts (@SW_takes) November 5, 2020

Speculation: I somehow doubt they will acknowledge it at all, and callously expect that part of that is how having her may appeal to a certain portion of the fandom who align with her. I think that is a mistake, as it will only empower their toxicity, but I see the “logic.” — HK-47 (@HK47_Actual) November 5, 2020

the only reason gina carano is so buff is because she spends her days digging herself into a deeper hole — 🍊whiskeys cumrag🍊 (@pollito_pascal) November 8, 2020