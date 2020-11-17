Crooked Llama News

The Mandalorian: #FireGinaCarano Trends as Fans Continue to Demand Disney Take Action

The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune is a badass character on screen – a tough, female presence on the show – says what she wants and does what she wants. Gina Carano, who plays Cara, is similar to her on-screen character, saying exactly how she feels and, this time, it’s about the election and voter fraud.

Fans love The Mandalorian, and Cara Dune is a fan-favorite on the show. It’s also been rumored that she may receive her own spinoff in the Star Wars Universe. However, her comments on voting, and now an invitation to the app, Parler, may be getting her into hot water – at least with viewers. Also, Mandalorian fans are wanting her replaced with another female lead… Frog Lady.  But it isn’t going to happen.

Fans haven’t held back their feelings about Carano and her position on voter fraud. There is a petition to have her removed, like Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, but those petitions very rarely gain any traction with the studios. Most often than not, studios tend to shy away from firing anyone over their opinions unless those opinions could be deemed as harmful or insensitive to others and impact the studio’s bottom line.

However, despite the uproar, according to our sources, Disney reportedly won’t part ways with Carano over her political posts, as they fear backlash for letting someone go over a political opinion.  The thought is, the country is politically divided – almost equally – and Carano’s speech is protected.  So long as her opinions aren’t detrimental or harmful, Disney will keep her in place.

Fans are also now upset about the fact that Carano has joined a relatively obscure app, Parler.  Many people are headed to the app as they feel the major apps are censoring their speech.  In particularly, Parler has seen a large number of Republicans moving to the app and departing from Facebook.  This lead to #FireGinaCarano to trend on Twitter last night in the US.

Here’s Carano’s tweet that got everyone riled up and some reaction from fans and viewers. Read them for yourselves and let us know what you think. Do her tweets warrant Carano being fired?

