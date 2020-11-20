The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Moves Forward after Twitter Controversy, Teases her Return in New Episode

Gina Carano, who plays The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune, is similar to her on-screen character, saying exactly how she feels. Her recent comments on Twitter regarding voter fraud got her in a bit of hot water with fans you lean left. Fans went on a mission to have her fired or replaced on the show. Not only did Carano fire back this week, now she’s hyping up her character’s return in the show’s newest episode!

Acting next you was already a huge honor @TheCarlWeathers but being directed by you, instilled a calm confidence & fire. I loved seeing the sparkle in your eyes accompanied with that huge grin when you know we got it right. Thanks for being my coach.🔥 INCOMING!!!#TheMandalorian https://t.co/gcaJgIuIjt — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 20, 2020

Fans love The Mandalorian, and Cara Dune is a fan-favorite on the show. It’s also been rumored that she may receive her own spinoff in the Star Wars Universe. However, her comments on voting, and now an invitation to the app, Parler, may be getting her into hot water – at least with viewers. Also, Mandalorian fans are wanting her replaced with another female lead… Frog Lady. But it isn’t going to happen.

Fans haven’t held back their feelings about Carano and her position on voter fraud. There is a petition to have her removed, like Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, but those petitions very rarely gain any traction with the studios. Most often than not, studios tend to shy away from firing anyone over their opinions unless those opinions could be deemed as harmful or insensitive to others and impact the studio’s bottom line.

However, despite the uproar, according to our sources, Disney reportedly won’t part ways with Carano over her political posts, as they fear backlash for letting someone go over a political opinion. The thought is, the country is politically divided – almost equally – and Carano’s speech is protected. So long as her opinions aren’t detrimental or harmful, Disney will keep her in place.

It certainly appears that Carano has plenty of support for her character and to remain on the show! Here’s some of the fans who stand behind her. What do you think about all of this? Let us know in the comments!

So excited to see Cara Dune return tonight.

Your character was a great part of Season 1 and look forward to seeing her back.

