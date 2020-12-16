Crooked Llama News

The Mandalorian: Gina Carano, World’s Number 2 Star, Accuses Press of Running a Smear Campaign Against Her

Gina Carano, who plays The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune, is similar to her on-screen character, saying exactly how she feels. Her recent comments on Twitter regarding voter fraud got her in a bit of hot water with fans who lean left. These fans went on a mission to have her fired or replaced on the show.  Despite this, Carano’s stardom has risen quickly and she’s feeling very confident.

Carano fired back at these “fans”, and hyped up her character’s return in the show’s newest episode!

And now, Carano is alleging a smear campaign against her, even though her stardom continues to rise.  Carano is the number 2 star on the IMDB charts. Carano tweeted:

Carano will have her own show on Disney+ with the new Rangers of the Republic. Dune will be taking her Ranger role all over the galaxy.

Publicly, it certainly appears that Carano has plenty of support for her character and to remain on the show.  However, for as many positive posts, there are plenty of negative ones too.  Here’s a mix of the fans who stand behind her and those who are looking for her to be let go. What do you think about all of this? Let us know in the comments!

