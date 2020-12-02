The Mandalorian: Rosario Dawson Publicly Responds to Transphobia Allegations

The Mandalorian’s Rosario Dawson, who appeared in last week’s episode as Ahsoka Tano, sat down with Vanity Fair to discuss the new character and some things lingering over the actor’s head, including a lawsuit from a former friend. Dedrek Finley, a long-time family friend, filed a lawsuit against Dawson and Dawson’s family. The individual was provided rent-free accommodation to and a job as a handyman for the Dawsons. However, things did not go well and according to his lawsuit, he accused the Dawsons transphobic abuse and a physical attack that he claims left him hospitalized.

In Dawson’s interview with Vanity Fair, Dawson responded, saying:

“Well, firstly, I just want to say I understand that, and why people were concerned, and are concerned. I would be too if I heard some of those claims. But I mean, as we’re seeing right now in these past months, and just recently, actually, the truth is coming out. Every single claim of discrimination has been dismissed by the person who made them, and as you’ve said, the fact that this is coming from someone I’ve known since I was a teenager, the better part of my life, and who my family was trying to help as we have many times in the past, it really just makes me sad. But I still have a great empathy for him.”

There were twenty causes of action filed against Dawson and her family. However, only two of those causes remain after the Plaintiff voluntarily dropped the other 18. All causes of action directly against Rosario Dawson have been dropped entirely and the two remaining are against Dawson’s mother. As well, the Plaintiff’s attorney quit the case and the judge is going to determine whether or not it can move forward.

Dawson expanded on the case and her position on the LGBTQA community:

“The reason that all of the discrimination claims were dropped is because they didn’t happen. I was raised in a very inclusive and loving way, and that’s how I’ve lived my entire life. I’ve always used my voice to fight for, lift up, and empower the LGBTQA community, and use my platform to channel trans voices, in fiction and nonfiction work that I’ve produced and directed. So I feel the record is really clear.”

In general, most of the public support is behind Dawson, given her history with the LGBTQA community. She’s also received tremendous support for her new role on The Mandalorian. Dawson sounds like she was as excited to find out about Ahsoka as we were:

So I was pacing and jumping up and down, trying to keep really cool in my voice, but I was freaking out. I mean, this is real Star Wars—the font, the look, the art, the everything, and my face in there. I just, I couldn’t. I was beside myself, and they were asking, “Do you want to do this? I mean, we appreciate if it’s not something you want to do.” And I was like, “Oh, no, no, that would be cool, actually. I think we could maybe work this out.” Trying to play it cool, but I was sweating.

We’re thrilled that things have worked out for Dawson and hope that the rumors are true that an Ahsoka Tano spinoff is in the works for Disney+!

