On today’s The Nightly Nerd, James talks about some great news heading into the weekend. The Walking Dead may release its Season 10 Finale early to select fans. The Batman production gets shut down, again. Mulan arrives on Disney+ today. The Boys Season 2 lands on Amazon Prime Video. And, Scream 5 drops its first teaser!

Check out more great videos and content. You can follow James on Instagram @JamesAFrazierJr