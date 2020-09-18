Crooked Llama News

The Nightly Nerd: The Mandalorian Sings, The Walking Dead Scares, and She-Hulk Arrives!

The weekend’s here and it’s Friday! We talk about our favorite stories from the week including Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk, the actor who plays Chewbacca does an instrumental version of The Mandalorian theme song, and some new images have arrived for The Walking Dead finale!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *