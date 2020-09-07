The Princess Bride: Cast Reuniting for Virtual Script Reading for Fundraising

The cast of The Princess Bride is reuniting for a virtual script reading as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Let’s put our politics aside and just enjoy that this is happening at all!

Stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, and Billy Crystal will be participating, along with director Rob Reiner and some surprise special guests.

A Q&A with the cast, moderated by Patton Oswalt, will follow the reading.

The event will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sept. 13. A donation is required to view it, with funds going to the state Democratic party in Wisconsin.

“I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans,” Elwes said in a statement. “He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence and economic collapse that we are now experiencing. If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America.”

The original film was released in 1987. It was about, “A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a long separation and save her. They must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other. Based on the William Goldman novel “The Princess Bride” which earned its own loyal audience.”

Who’s excited for this? We are! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!