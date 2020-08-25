‘The Stand’: CBS All Access Announces Limited Series Of Stephen King Novel

CBS All Access announced a television adaptation of The Stand, by Stephen King, will make arrive on December 17 with a star-studded cast.

The Stand is a post-apocalyptic dark fantasy novel written by King and first published in 1978 by Doubleday. The plot centers on a pandemic of a weaponized strain of influenza that kills almost the entire world population.

ABC previously aired a mini-series based on the book in 1994. That series starred The Stand includes a cast of more than 125 speaking roles and features Gary Sinise, Miguel Ferrer, Rob Lowe, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Jamey Sheridan, Ed Harris, and others.

This new, 2020 adaptation will star Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo and Amber Heard.

Also set to star in the limited-series written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell are Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Greg Kinnear, Irene Bedard and Nat Wolff. Greg Kinnear, Heather Graham, Eion Bailey and Katherine McNamara are also among cast members.

The series is nine episodes and will air weekly on CBS All Access. Are you excited about a new adaptation of The Stand? Let us know in the comments below!