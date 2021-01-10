The Walking Dead: 7 Other Shows & Films to Watch Norman Reedus

There is no debate that Norman Reedus is the main man in The Walking Dead universe. Daryl Dixon is one of the most famous television characters of all-time and most of that comes from who Norman Reedus is as an actor. Fans love Norman and consume everything that there is when it comes to Daryl Dixon – be it shirts, toys, or other merchandise. How else can you consume Norman Reedus? We’ve got seven other shows and films (including one cameo) where you can see Norman in past roles!

Triple 9

Triple 9 is about a gang of criminals and corrupt cops plan the murder of a police officer in order to pull off their biggest heist yet across town. Norman plays Russell Welch, former special forces. Reedus told Movie Phone about his character, ” [My character] was Blackwater, so I did a lot of research on that. I have a cousin who’s in Blackwater, so I got some inside scoop there.”

Reedus continued, “A lot of my role in this is sort of like the navigator or the puppet master on these heists, so John really stressed that I have a very calm demeanor about me – somebody that could f*** you up, but also somebody that, when things went down, he was very calm. [The director] gave us a buttload of homework. Films to watch and articles to read and photographs to go over and stories to listen to, all the things that you would think. He’d give us a Dropbox full and you’d get through all that and the next day it would be full again! I never had a director give you so much homework. It was great, though.”

Sky

Sky stars Romy (Diane Kruger) is on holiday in the USA with her French husband, Richard (Gilles Lellouche). But the journey quickly turns into a settling of old scores for this worn out couple. After an ultimate fight, Romy decides to break free. She cuts off her ties to a stable and secure life that has become alienating and escapes to the unknown, where she finds Diego (Norman Reedus).

This film is most notable because this is where Reedus and Kruger kindled their relationship, which has led to their own little family and a baby!

Saturday Night Live

We’ll just let you watch this one!

Hawaii Five-0

Reedus appeared in the very first episode of Hawaii Five-0 as an arms dealer, Anton Hesse. The episode begins in Pohang, South Korea, where Navy SEAL commander Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) is transporting prisoner Anton Hesse. Anton’s brother, Victor (James Marsters) calls McGarrett to announce he is holding his father, John McGarrett (William Sdadler), in Honolulu, and wants to make an exchange.

However, Victor is in fact tracking McGarrett’s convoy; two helicopters arrive and ambush it. What happens next? You’ll have to watch!

Boondock Saints (1 and 2)

If Reedus has a bigger following outside of The Walking Dead, then it would be for the two Boondock Saints films. The film is about a pair of twin brothers. In Boston, two Irish American twin brothers, Connor and Murphy MacManus, attend Mass, where the priest mentions the fate of Kitty Genovese. Later, when Connor and Murphy are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with friends, three Russian mobsters arrive and announce they want to close the pub and take over the land it is built on. A brawl ensues, in which the Russians are defeated and humiliated. Then the action picks up and doesn’t stop!

Charmed

Norman Reedus portrayed Nate Parks in Charmed Season 5 Episodes “Sense and Sense Ability” and “Necromancing the Stone”. Nate Parks is Paige’s ex and he owns a piano bar and tries to get her to sing there. He ends up revealing a terrible secret he hid from her.

Blade II

Last, here’s a younger Norman Reedus in the Wesley Snipes action film, Blade II. Norman plays a character named Scud.

In 1999, two years after the events of the first Blade film, Blade is searching in Prague for his mentor Abraham Whistler, who was thought to have died after being attacked by Deacon Frost and his vampire pack but instead was turned into a vampire. Blade discovers Whistler being held at a vampire safe house. After returning to their headquarters, Blade gives Whistler an anti-virus vampire serum to revert him back to human.

Unbeknownst to Blade, a pandemic known as the “Reaper virus” has spread through the vampire community. Infected vampires are being turned into ‘Reapers’, a mutation of vampires, immune to most vampire weaknesses, who kill humans and turn any vampires they feed on into Reapers. Scud assists Blade in fighting this new mutation of vampires.

Reedus has quite the resume! You can check out more of it on IMDB.com.

NEXT ARTICLE: Norman Reedus originally auditioned for another Walking Dead role and missed out. This is how he became Daryl Dixon.