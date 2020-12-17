The Walking Dead: A Comedy Spinoff is Coming – It’s Not a Joke

The Walking Dead is making a lot of news and its not necessarily for all of the reasons you’d hope… like Rick Grimes returning. Instead, we’re getting a lot of news on the future of The Walking Dead and this is primarily in the form of future spinoffs from the show. We already know about the upcoming Daryl and Carol show and the other show, which is very exciting, Tales of The Walking Dead. So where else could AMC go with the property? How about comedy? No. It’s not a joke.

During The Walking Dead Christmas Special this past weekend, Chief content creator, Scott Gimple, broke the news that a comedy show was in the works too.

“We are working on a straight Walking Dead comedy right now. We’re not making fun of our world. but it’s just more of a comedic take on the world.”

This may be the point where fans just have to say ENOUGH! Let’s face it. From the 17 million viewers that were hooked onto the show to the less than 3 million that showed up to watch it’s last episode, most fans have left because of this nonsense. A once amazing show, with the potential to be one of the most iconic franchises, is now getting squeezed by AMC for every last dollar it can pinch.

It needs to just stop. Fear The Walking Dead has had its moments but has been mostly lackluster. The Walking Dead World Beyond, AMC’s newest show, is focused on drawing in teen fans and has instead drawn no fans at all. The show is terrible. Teased movies, more spinoffs, and a flailing Walking Dead flagship show, most would say thrown in the towel by now. But not AMC.

If you aren’t into comedy, animation is also on the horizon for The Walking Dead.

As fans know, The Walking Dead originated as a comic book series from creator, Robert Kirkman. The book ran for nearly sixteen years and 193 issues before it was surprisingly ended last year. Now it sounds like The Walking Dead will return to animation again but, this time, it will be on television.

Chief content creator for The Walking Dead, Scott Gimple, was asked about future additional spinoffs and shared that animation may be the next step for the property. Gimple told THR, “I will say that one thing I’m looking at hard is animation. I mean, [Robert Kirkman, whose comic book Invincible is in production as an animated hourlong drama at Amazon] has a lot of talent around that, so that’s one-stop shopping for me. [World Beyond co-creator Matt Negrete] and I actually come from animation. We worked initially together in animation back in the day. And then we also went to college together. … But I mean, Invincible is going to be a really interesting thing to see. Hour long animation? And the comic is fun, but it’s not a comedy and it gets super dark and dramatic, regularly. So I can’t wait for that. And Kirkman might lead the way on that too. It may lead us right back to a Walking Dead animated series.”

Animation would be an interesting avenue for The Walking Dead. But, at some point, when is too much too much? Animation would allow for some larger stories to be told that could have been limited by a television show budget. Will fans watch or will the over-saturation of spinoffs drown out and off-set each other?

There does appear that Walking Dead fatigue is a real thing, as viewership numbers are at an all-time low for the main series and the numbers for Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond are less than impressive. There has to be some real concern that fans have either lost interest or that there is too much Walking Dead to pay attention to in an age where there are so many other viewing choices.

What do you think about a comedy or animated Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.