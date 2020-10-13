The Walking Dead: A Giant Three Show Crossover is Coming

The Walking Dead will have three shows running in 2021, with the original show, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. And now, the man in charge of The Walking Dead Universe for AMC, Scott Gimple, is setting the stage for a mega-three show crossover.

Gimple revealed the plans while speaking at The Walking Dead Showrunner’s Summit at New York’s virtual Comic-Con this past weekend. “There’s absolutely a chance,” he said of plans for a new crossover show. He continued: “There’s something we’re working on that’s [kind of] far afield that has some crossover-y elements to it. That’s about as hedge-y as I can get, but there really is a chance.”

“There’s a far-flung story that I won’t even say too much about who’s working on it because it would reveal some stuff. But, there’s plans. How about that? There’s plans,” said Gimple.

Showrunner, Angela Kang, gave another bit of news on the upcoming six bonus episodes during the Walking Dead Universe Preview Special, “The episodes are all designed to be filmed safely during this pandemic that we’re in,” said Kang, “There’s sort of an anthological feel to some of them. They’re really deep dives into our characters, which I hope people enjoy.”

“We’ve been enjoying working on something that’s a little bit different from what we were doing in the main part of Season 10,” Kang said. “We just get to feature different people and tell these little stories that all kind of add up to a picture of what our survivors are going through, and that will lead us into Season 11 eventually.”

In an interview with Deadline, Kang got even more specific, “I will say, they are really like deep dives into characters. It’s been really fun to kind of work on them creatively, although really a challenge, but a challenge I think that has been invigorating for people.”

“Well, the cast has seemed to really respond to the scripts, and we’ve had a good time writing them. They don’t have the typical scope and scale of what would be like a gigantic like finale with like hundreds of extras by the time you get to the end, but I think we get to tell a really, really cool story that I think the fans will really love.”

“We’ll get to see dynamics between Maggie and Negan, we’ll see a lot of story related to Daryl and Carol, and where people have been in the past, which, I think, should be satisfying for fans who have wondered about X, Y, Z moments. Then, you know, the plan is to keep driving forward into Season 11, like while everything is pumping for these six right now. The writers room is hard at work planning the final big arc that will lead to the series end.”

What are you hoping for in the final 30 episodes of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below!