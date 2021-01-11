The Walking Dead: A New Show Is Hired 7 Walking Dead Actors

The creator of The Walking Dead has a new show headed to Amazon and the cast is unbelievable. Invincible is a Robert Kirkman comic that began in 2002 and ran for 144 issues. Instead of a live-action version of the comic book, this will remain an animated series when it arrives on Amazon Prime.

During Skybound’s streamed panels, Kirkman revealed the full scope of the cast and it’s got mega-names attached to it! (via THR)

Skybound also posted a list of The Walking Dead cast that are also joining the show!

“We’re excited to announce a reunion of current and former The Walking Dead cast members, who will assemble to voice the iconic Guardians of the Globe on Amazon Studios’ upcoming animated series Invincible, based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book of the same name. As part of his Comic-Con @ Home virtual panel on Friday, July 24th, Kirkman revealed casting for the Guardians of the Globe, which included the additions of Lauren Cohan, Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, Ross Marquand, and Sonequa Martin-Green.” Lauren Cohan as War Woman

Lennie James as Darkwing

Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush

Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius

Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost

Here’s the rest of the AMAZING cast that’s been announced!

Steven Yeun will voice Invincible (Mark Grayson)

JK Simmons will voice his father Nolan Grayson

Sandra Oh will voice his mother Deborah Grayson

Khary Payton will voice Black Samson

Zachary Quinto will voice Robot

Zazie Beetz will voice Amber Bennett

Chris Diamantopolous will voice Doc Seismic

Walton Goggins will voice Cecil Steadman

Grey Griffin will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl)

Mark Hamill will voice Art

Gillian Jacobs will voice Atom Eve

Melise will voice Dulpi-Kate

Jason Mantzoukas will voice Rex Splode

Andrew Rannells will voice William Clockwell

Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Mauler 1 & Mauler 2 & Monster Girl (as Monster)

Seth Rogen will voice Allen the Alien.

This list is unreal! Invincible is based on Kirkman’s recently concluded comic book of the same name and focuses on Mark Grayson (Yeun), who is just like every other guy his age except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (Simmons).

As Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Invincible will premiere in 2020 on Amazon.

The Walking Dead returns in February with 6 new episodes.

What do you think about this lineup? It’s crazy, right?