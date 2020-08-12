The Walking Dead: A Rick Grimes Fan Made Movie Trailer Is Freaking Awesome!

If you’re like us, you’re missing The Walking Dead. And, you’re especially missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) since his departure. Sure, the past two seasons of The Walking Dead have been much better than seasons past. However, we’re all itching for anything new from The Walking Dead. Well, this should get you excited! A fan created a freaking awesome The Walking Dead Rick Grimes movie trailer.

What else do we know about the Rick Grimes movies?

The film has been one of the best kept secrets of the past two years but fans are beginning to worry and speculate that the film, which will star Andrew Lincoln, may not happen.

“We’re coming along in a big way. We’re just in this particular space where we have [to be patient],” said Executive Producer David Alpert during a Skybound panel. “We can’t shoot right now, so that’s just the big thing holding us back.”

“We are desperate to get back into production, and get everything going,” Alpert added, “but we have something really exciting, really unique, really different, and can’t wait to get it going. We just have to wait for it to be safe.”

It’s been a year since the teaser trailer the Rick Grimes movie was shown at San Diego Comic Con. Aside from someone on the production side occasionally saying that “we are working on a script”, there hasn’t been much information revealed on what the film is about and who will be in the film.

Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead, believes that the delay, and now the pandemic, will actually help the film be even better. “There’s tons of stuff going on behind the scenes. I don’t want anyone to think that we’re just kind of waiting around for this pandemic to end,” Kirkman said. “I would say that, if anything, the pandemic is going to make a lot of movies better. I think the Rick Grimes movie chief among them, just because we’re getting a lot more time to cook this thing and make sure it’s perfect. But when things do quiet down, you guys are going to hear a ton more about this movie.”

You can watch the entire interview, along with several Skybound panels, in the video below.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale will air on October 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern. We’ll keep you posted as we hear more!

Let us know your thoughts on the Rick Grimes film in the comments below! Do you think it will actually ever happen?