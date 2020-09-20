The Walking Dead: A Surprising Cast Member Return to the Season 10 Finale? The Credits Say So.

HEADS UP, POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD

Fans of The Walking Dead know that we’re just two weeks away from the Season 10 Finale, which is now being marketed as a special event and no longer a finale. As we get closer, we’re getting more and more clues as to what’s going down in this huge episode on October 4th. Now, on IMDB.com, a interesting name has surfaced in the credits.

The Walking Dead’s mid-season finale left viewers with a real cliffhanger. Like, actually on a cliff. A group of Survivors were gathered together and in a bind after Carol (Melissa McBride) recklessly pursued Alpha (Samantha Morton) into a cave. The fate of multiple characters hung in the balance and they were forced to escape through the cave by a different route than they came in.

As a result of this, a crew consisting of Carol, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Kelly (Angel Theory), Aaron (Ross Marquand), and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) found a small hole to escape through. However, Magna and Connie were lost when the cave collapsed. Manga eventually made her way out but Connie hasn’t been seen since.

Now, it appears that Connie may have found her way out too. Lauren Ridloff, who plays Connie, appears in the credits for the episode on October 4.

If this is true, and Connie is returning, it’s amazing that every single one of the characters were able to survive. But just because she is listed in the credits doesn’t necessarily mean that we will see her in the current timeline. It is possible that Connie could appear as part of a flashback, possibly with Kelly.

One major theory would could have Connie returning as the Masked Stranger that we see in the Season 10 trailer for this episode. The build of the Masked Stranger is consistent with someone with a slighter build. Is it possible that Connie was found by another group and taken in? Possibly Maggie’s group?

There are so many theories and possibilities that one could speculate on, but seeing Lauren Ridloff’s name in the credits is encouraging, especially if you are someone who had shipped Daryl and Connie together. The pair had some extremely cute moments on screen. Many thought that this opportunity was gone, especially since Lauren Ridloff was cast in a Marvel movie and thought to have permanently departed the show.

If it’s true that she’s returning, any screen time with Connie will be wonderful!

How do you think Connie will make an appearance on The Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!