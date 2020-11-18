The Walking Dead: Actor Confirms that Show’s Ending will Lead Right into Rick Grimes Movies

Where are you, Rick Grimes? Fans have been asking what has happened to Rick since his departure on The Walking Dead. You’re going to get your answer and you’ll need to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond so you can get the answer and be ready for the Rick Grimes movies.

CRM, the mysterious group who took Rick (Andrew Lincoln) away in the helicopter in The Walking Dead season 9, episode 5, has raised many questions regarding who they are and what they want, but World Beyond will shed some light on them. CRM, or Civil Republic Military, have been revealed as a military force of the post-apocalyptic world, but appear to have more of an antagonistic role.

It was widely rumored that Rick Grimes would appear in at least a cameo in World Beyond’s season finale. However, AMC denied rumors that Rick would appear at the end of season 1. While Rick is still presumed dead by the other characters in The Walking Dead, his story is very much still left open.

AMC has made it clear that World Beyond will help fill in the missing pieces of The Walking Dead universe, and now one of the show’s stars reveals that the events of World Beyond set up the explanation to Rick’s whereabouts.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Mahendru, who plays Huck in World Beyond, confirms that the series will directly lead into the planned Rick Grime movies. Mahendru said:

“We’re the lead-up to the movies, so we’re going there. All the questions fans have had for, I don’t know, inherently a decade, right? Our show is the answers to that. So we are very much heading to CRM. I mean, that’s the helicopter… We’re getting really close, you know?”

The Walking Dead World Beyond was written for two reasons. First, to draw a new, younger demographic to the world of The Walking Dead. Second, it was written to slowly connect the dots of the CRM (who took Rick Grimes away in the helicopter) and where/why Rick Grimes is away and has not returned to his family . Spoiliers If you’ve been watching World Beyond you’ve noticed these mysterious post-credit scenes that explore some scientists who are either trying to locate a cure to the virus or are understanding why some people are immune to it. Either way, it all points to getting more answers about Rick, as he’s most likely in New York where the show’s young heroes are headed.

We do know that a Season 10b of The Walking Dead is set to air early next year and filming is under way. We’ve also learned that one of these episodes will tell Negan’s back story and about his wife, Lucille, who will be played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life wife, Hilarie Burton. There will be a six episode continuation of Season 10, followed by a 24 episode Season 11 later in the year, carrying the show to its end in 2022.

A conclusion of Season 11 would logically take us into the Rick Grimes movies.