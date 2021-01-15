‘The Walking Dead’: Actors Provide Theories On How Show Ends

Last year, The Walking Dead stars were on hand for a panel with fans and shared their theories as to how the show could potentially end. Of course, if any of them actually knew the true ending they would be prevented from doing so, as their contracts are signed in blood.

In the comics, which surprisingly ended a couple of months ago, comic book creator Robert Kirkman never revealed the origins of the virus that caused the apocalypse and then reanimation of death.

In attendance were several of the actors, including Ross Marquand, Michael Cudlitz, and Melissa McBride. Each had their own “theory” as to how the show truly started and would end.

“I think it’s aliens,” Ross Marquand, who plays Aaron on The Walking Dead. “Either aliens were the cause of the zombie apocalypse, or aliens are going to come down and wipe us all out. Either way, it’s gonna be awesome.”

Michael Cudlitz, who played everyone’s favorite red-haired catch-phrase machine, chimed in with his theory that the apocalypse was started by the government or scientific meddling.

“I think we did it to ourselves,” he said. “I think they were developing something and it went really wrong.”

Melissa McBride, who plays Carol, went meta when sharing her theory about The Walking Dead‘s possible ending.

“I think that it’s a television show,” McBride said. “Somebody says, ‘Cut! That’s a wrap!’ And then you see all these walkers take their faces off, just hug each other and walk away, and it’s just been a television show the whole time.”

“So basically Melissa’s saying it will end in cancellation,” Cudlitz said jokingly.

The Walking Dead is airing six new episodes in February as a continuation of Season 10. Then, the show will air 24 episodes for its final season that will air later in 2021, completing it’s 11 Season run.

The Waking Dead returns on February 28 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

What do you think caused the zombie apocalypse? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.