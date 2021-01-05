The Walking Dead: Alpha Star, Samantha Morton, is Rushed to the Hospital

The Walking Dead star, Samantha Morton, who played the leader of The Whisperers as Alpha, gave thanks to front-line workers after revealing she was rushed to the hospital late Monday night.

Morton lives in the United Kingdom and thanked National Health Service (NHS) workers in an announcement on Twitter about her hospitalization.

“Thank you to all the A and E staff at the Conquest who helped me tonight. I’m so grateful for our NHS,to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling. I’m ok tonight because of them,” Morton wrote.

While Morton did not disclose the reason for her hospital visit, she acknowledged the coronavirus pandemic with the hashtags #WearAMask and #COVID19.

Thankyou to all the A and E staff at the Conquest who helped me tonight. I’m so grateful for our NHS,to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling. I’m ok tonight because of them. #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask #COVID19 — Samantha Morton (@samthesparrow) January 5, 2021

In follow-up tweets, Morton shared a selfie from the hospital showing her wearing a face mask and a face shield.

She also confirmed that she was “on the mend.”

“I’ll get there and thank you so much for the well wishes #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask,” the actress tweeted.

Morton most recently played the main villain on The Walking Dead, Alpha. Her character was pure evil and one of the best villains the show had seen over ten seasons. The Walking Dead returns in February with 6 new episodes as an extension of Season 10.

I’m on the mend. I’ll get there and thank you so much for the well wishes 🕯🙏🦋 #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask — Samantha Morton (@samthesparrow) January 5, 2021