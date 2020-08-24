The Walking Dead: AMC Announces ‘Beginnings’ Special for August 30

The Walking Dead is set to return on October 4 at 8 p.m. for its Season 10 Finale, which was originally set to air nearly six months ago. As AMC prepares fans for the episode, the network announced a six episode special called, “Beginnings.”

The Walking Dead marathon starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, on AMC. “Days Gone Bye,” “Guts,” “Tell It to the Frogs,” “Vatos,” “Wildfire,” and “TS-19” will air consecutively.

This is a great opportunity for fans to go back to where it all started, revisiting the stories that started a worldwide phenomenon. Get a fresh reminder of how great Jon Bernthal was as Shane or hear that “Hey you, dumb ass.” line all over again from Glenn (Steven Yeun).

The first season of The Walking Dead is a great reminder of why we love the show and it just wasn’t about walkers. We can also get a jokingly reminder that walkers in season one could turn handles and throw rocks too!

Things have greatly changed on The Walking Dead since season one. Only two of the show’s original characters remain with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

Season 10 finds these two, along with many other characters, surrounded in a hospital by Beta (Ryan Hurst) and the Whisperers. Also, don’t forget there are thousands and thousands of walkers surrounding the hospital too!

