The Walking Dead: AMC Gearing Up for 10 More Years of Walking Dead Shows & Films

2021 promises to be a huge year for The Walking Dead franchise. All three shows, The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead World Beyond will air this year. However, 2021 isn’t enough for AMC. The network is reportedly planning and mapping out 10 more years of Walking Dead films and television shows.

According to the report,” insider Daniel Richtman reports that AMC has plans for another decade of The Walking Dead, with everything that’s come so far effectively the first half of a much longer tale. The smash hit zombie show debuted back in October 2010 and, despite a couple of wobbles along the way, has been a ratings monster and built a rabid fanbase hungry for more. The core show will conclude next year in season 11, but we already know that AMC have big plans beyond it.”

There has already been discussion of shows and films that haven’t been officially announced. AMC and Scott Gimple, have teased ideas along the lines of an animated series, a musical, and even a comedy based on The Walking Dead franchise.

Ahead in 2021, there’s still a ton of Walking Dead content coming that will stretch into 2022. The Walking Dead will air 6 episodes as a bonus for Season 10 starting on February 28th and then air its final season, Season 11, later in 2021. That’s a ton of content. To keep fans informed, AMC released a trailer to let fans know when they can expect each of the shows to air this year. Check it out.

Woah! That’s a lot of Walking Dead! Did you miss anything? Let’s break it down for you:

The Waking Dead Season 10 bonus episodes begin on February 28

Talking Dead returns after The Walking Dead on February 28

Fear the Waking Dead Season 6 returns in Spring of 2021

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 begins later in 2021

The Walking Dead Season 11 begins in the Fall of 2021

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 begins in late 2021

If you calculate the episodes, it’s likely that we will get 18 episodes of The Walking Dead, 8 episodes of Fear The Walking Dead, and 8-10 episodes of The Walking Dead World Beyond. That’s up to 36 episodes from The Walking Dead franchise out of the remaining 49 weeks or so this year! Unbelievable!

One thing is for certain, we know The Walking Dead will return on February 28th! We’ve finally got a real trailer for the new 6 episodes!

The show is set to return on February 28, 2021 with six new episodes. The titles of the episodes are as follows:

Home Sweet Home

Find Me

One More

Splinter

Diverged

Here’s Negan

Check out the trailer below and then read about some of the amazing episodes that are coming!

This all sounds like one amazing year of The Walking Dead that we have to look forward to!

The Walking Dead Season 10 will return on February 28, 2021!