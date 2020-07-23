The Walking Dead: AMC Wins Big. Robert Kirkman and Producers Lose Suit Over Profits

The Walking Dead on-going court case between AMC and Robert Kirkman, along with other producers, reached a conclusion in favor of the network. On Wednesday, a judge ruled that AMC had been correctly compensating Kirkman and the show’s producers, resulting in a blow to not only the current case but potentially a similar case against Frank Darabont.

The judge ruled in favor of AMC on all seven issues that Kirkman, the other producers and his lawyers raised, including contract language around license fees and “Modified Adjusted Gross Receipts.”

Robert Kirkman, along with producers Glen Mazzara (also a previous showrunner), David Alpert, Charlie Eglee and Gale Anne Hurd, sued AMC in 2017 arguing they were cheated out of profits.

AMC made a statement via counsel, Orin Snyder:

“Today’s decision is a total victory for AMC. The judge found in AMC’s favor on all seven issues that were presented at trial and confirmed that AMC honored its contracts and paid Mr. Kirkman and the other plaintiffs what they were owed. As the court found, these plaintiffs had the most sophisticated lawyers and agents in Hollywood and they got what they bargained for. We are now turning our attention to the trial in New York — which involves very similar claims by CAA and Frank Darabont — secure in the knowledge that the first court to hold a trial on these issues ruled completely in AMC’s favor.”

The case against Frank Darabont, who developed the series for AMC and was showrunner until being fired sometime during the second season, may now have precedent that would be damaging to Darabont’s case in New York, which is scheduled for April, 2021.

We’ll keep you posted on the outcome of that case too!

Got some thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!