The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln & Jon Bernthal’s Audition Tapes for Rick & Shane

The Walking Dead has some iconic characters and the actors who play them are equally iconic. The two main men who started it all were Andrew Lincoln, as Rick Grimes, and Jon Bernthal, as Shane. How did the two arrive at the roles? Through auditioning and their stories on how they both arrived at the parts are two very different paths.

Andrew Lincoln auditioned for Rick Grimes, but only after Thomas Jane had auditioned, received the part, but then had to back out when The Walking Dead didn’t end up on HBO. Originally, Frank Darabont, the first showrunner and the person responsible for bringing The Walking Dead to television, tried to place The Walking Dead on HBO. That version would have stared Thomas Jane. When the show ended up moving to AMC, Jane was no longer available. Several actors auditioned for Rick, but ultimately, Andrew Lincoln was awarded the part.

In regards to Jon Bernthal, not only did Jon audition for Shane, but he also auditioned for Rick. However, the casting agents felt that he had a rougher edge to him and that he was a better fit for Shane. They were spot on! Bernthal was perfect for the part and it would catapult his career into tons of films and to Marvel, as Frank Castle aka The Punisher.

