The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Regrets Leaving the Show

This week, we are headed towards the San Diego Comic Con at Home panels that will bring us a lot of new information on the world of The Walking Dead. All three of AMC’s shows will have stand-alone panels with its stars and producers answering questions. There is considerable buzz this week about both the Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) movie and The Walking Dead Season 10 finale.

Lincoln departed the show in Season 9. However, according to his buddy and former co-star, Norman Reedus, who portrays Daryl Dixon on the hit zombie-drama, Lincoln may be regretting his decision to part ways with The Walking Dead television show.

According to Reedus, who spoke with EW, he’s been keeping in contact with Lincoln and Lincoln has expressed his regrets that he may have left the show too soon.

“It’s funny because I talked to Andy the other day. And he was like, ‘Man, I picked the wrong time to leave the show because it’s so fucking good right now.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you did, dude. You picked the wrong time.’”

However, Lincoln isn’t done with the world of The Walking Dead. This week, Robert Kirkman, the show’s creator, and producer David Alpert, both commented on the status of the Rick Grimes feature film in the midst of the pandemic.

“We’re coming along in a big way. We’re just in this particular space where we have [to be patient],” said David Alpert. “We can’t shoot right now, so that’s just the big thing holding us back.”

“We are desperate to get back into production, and get everything going,” Alpert added, “but we have something really exciting, really unique, really different, and can’t wait to get it going. We just have to wait for it to be safe.”

Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead, believes that the delay, and now the pandemic, will actually help the film be even better. “There’s tons of stuff going on behind the scenes. I don’t want anyone to think that we’re just kind of waiting around for this pandemic to end,” Kirkman said. “I would say that, if anything, the pandemic is going to make a lot of movies better. I think the Rick Grimes movie chief among them, just because we’re getting a lot more time to cook this thing and make sure it’s perfect. But when things do quiet down, you guys are going to hear a ton more about this movie.”

This Friday, July 24, at 1 p.m. PST, The Walking Dead will make its 11th San Diego Comic-Con appearance with a panel spotlighting the season 10 finale episode, “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro, among others.

It has been confirmed that the panel will announce the airing date for the Season 10 finale of the show. We are also hoping for some significant updates on the Rick Grimes feature film too.

What do you think about all of the news from The Walking Dead and are you excited about the Comic-Con panels this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!