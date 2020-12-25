The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln says “I Wish I’d Never Left”

There’s been a lot of new information on The Walking Dead television show spinoffs and some good news on the Rick Grimes moves too! Andrew Lincoln shared the status of the ‘Rick Grimes’ The Walking Dead movie and how he feels about his departure from the show.

On Sunday, The cast of The Walking Dead came together on Sunday afternoon to reunite for a trivia contest and fundraiser for Georgia’s Democratic Party Victory Fund. The cast is hoping to raise contributions to get two Democratic Senators elected in January’s upcoming runoff.

The highlight for most fans were surely Andrew Lincoln’s comments about leaving and missing The Walking Dead.

“I didn’t know what the South was. I’d never been to the South. And then I went to Georgia, and I fell in love with this extraordinary city, Atlanta,” Lincoln said. “Living and working in the South was extraordinary … [Georgia is] the most extraordinarily progressive place I’ve ever been in my life, and that was 12 years ago.”

“You guys I love. I mean, the connection that we have to the land, to the place, to the people,” continued Lincoln. “Arthur, my 10-year-old son, won’t let me take a job unless it’s in Georgia now (Lincoln laughs). He just misses it. He goes, ‘Take me back there!’ I came back home for the kids, and now they’re sick of me, and I wish I’d never left. It was a terrible decision (Lincoln laughs).”

Yet even better, the film’s star, Andrew Lincoln, has shared when production will actually begin!

Lincoln told the Associated Press, that filming will begin this Spring. He discussed the film while promoting his current stage and streaming role as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. You can learn more here on how to watch.

Lincoln shared the struggles of acting in the pandemic. “It does feel like there is a certain sense of positivity and the cavalry’s coming with the vaccines,” he said. “And there’s a real sort of sense of a renewal, hopefully.

“We just feel very fortunate that we’re all working in a theater at this time in history.”

He thinks the story of redemption and people’s dependence on one another has special resonance in 2020, when “the world’s been through this terrible year together.”

“It’s challenging, trying to rehearse for three weeks in masks,” he said. “(But) everybody’s come with such goodwill that we’re just sort of throwing it out there and hopefully we’re going to make something that is exciting, thrilling, scary and very moving.

“It’s just a good thing we’re sending out into the world.”

Robert Kirkman shared that, “I’m talking to Andrew Lincoln quite frequently.”

Originally announced by Scott Gimple after Lincoln’s departure from the show in November 2018. Since then, we haven’t heard much about the films. The film has been one of the best kept secrets of the past two years but fans are beginning to worry and speculate that the film, which will start Andrew Lincoln, may not happen.

“It’s very important to us that these movies are spectacular,” said Kirkman. “I think that to have Andrew Lincoln reprising his role as Rick Grimes is a very special thing and if we were to do these movies in any way that was in any way lackluster, I think would be a disservice to him, a disservice to the character of Rick Grimes, and a disservice to the fans.”

“We’re coming along in a big way. We’re just in this particular space where we have [to be patient],” said David Alpert. “We can’t shoot right now, so that’s just the big thing holding us back.”

“We are desperate to get back into production, and get everything going,” Alpert added, “but we have something really exciting, really unique, really different, and can’t wait to get it going. We just have to wait for it to be safe.”

It’s been a year since the teaser trailer the Rick Grimes movie was shown at San Diego Comic Con. Aside from someone on the production side occasionally saying that “we are working on a script”, there hasn’t been much information revealed on what the film is about and who will be in the film.

Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead, believes that the delay, and now the pandemic, will actually help the film be even better. “There’s tons of stuff going on behind the scenes. I don’t want anyone to think that we’re just kind of waiting around for this pandemic to end,” Kirkman said. “I would say that, if anything, the pandemic is going to make a lot of movies better. I think the Rick Grimes movie chief among them, just because we’re getting a lot more time to cook this thing and make sure it’s perfect. But when things do quiet down, you guys are going to hear a ton more about this movie.”

You can watch the entire interview, along with several Skybound panels, in the video below.

Let us know your thoughts on the Rick Grimes film in the comments below! Do you think it will actually ever happen?