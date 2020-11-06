The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Seen in London with Rick Grimes Beard

Fans are looking hard for any clues that Andrew Lincoln may soon be returning to The Walking Dead . But so far, there’s been a lot of evidence but nothing has materialized. Lincoln was out and about in London a couple nights ago and was sporting his infamous Rick Grimes beard.

NEW: Andy and Bill Nighy with fans in London, England last night.

(November 2, 2020) #AndrewLincoln 📷 Thank you for the photo Mols Simpson! pic.twitter.com/PTbSSktrls — Andrew Lincoln News (@AndyLincolnNews) November 3, 2020

Fans were definitely excited to see it’s return!

This last image of Lincoln with a Santa Claus hat is applicable to his nextstarring role. Lincoln is set to star in the theatrical performance of A Christmas Carol, once again encountering the dead… ghosts!

Lincoln will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the Old Vic’s annual production of A Christmas Carol. The performance will be available on December 12, the production will be the largest live streamed show mounted during the pandemic, making use of a full, socially-distanced cast. [Featured image: Old Vic, via Twitter]

‘Life turns in directions we know not’ Andrew Lincoln will play Scrooge in #OVInCamera #OVChristmasCarol https://t.co/4HBzG6fm8v 📸Helen Maybanks pic.twitter.com/MlxykeLb3n — The Old Vic (@oldvictheatre) November 2, 2020



Andrew Lincoln steps into the shoes of Scrooge, but Lincoln will do so in an empty theater but it will be televised. It’s part of the Old Vic’s ‘In Camera’ series, which has already plays starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith in Lungs, and Andrew Scott in Three Kings earlier this year.

A Christmas Carol will be screened across sixteen performances from December 12-24, with 5000 tickets for each performance up for grabs. The Old Vic are also offering the show free to care homes around the country, and local schools, which is a really lovely gesture. Tickets go on sale to priority access holders on November 3, and to the general public on November 9 – find them here.

According to Secret London, theater bosses don’t expect to make a profit from this massive production – an incredible show of generosity and selflessness at a time when the theater industry is struggling more than most. The Old Vic has been helped by a long-awaited £3 million emergency subsidy from the government, but you can also support their immeasurable contribution to London and the arts by donating here.

