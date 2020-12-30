The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln’s New Netflix Movie Trailer Has Arrived! Watch it Now!

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln is starring opposite Naomi Watts in the upcoming film titled Penguin Bloom. The film has been picked up by Netflix. The film, which also stars Naomi Watts, will stream in North America, the UK, France and select countries in Asia on January 27. The trailer is now available to take a peek at what you can expect!

The film is based on a true story about a tiny Magpie chick which changed the life of an entire family with Lincoln playing the role of Cameron Bloom. Watts will play his wife, Sam Bloom. Deadline describes the film as follows, “Cameron and Sam Bloom and their three boys were an everyday family until a shocking, near-fatal accident left Sam paralyzed. She fell from a balcony while on holiday in Thailand, and was left paralyzed from the chest down. As the family struggled to adjust to her new situation, an unlikely ally entered their lives in the form of an injured Magpie chick which the Bloom clan called Penguin. The wild bird became a mascot for the family.”

Director Glendyn Ivin leads the production with a script written by Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps. Production took place in Sydney, Australia.

Speaking to Variety, Watts and her fellow producers said: “We all fell in love with the life-affirming nature of Sam’s story and her undeniable spirit. The emotional journey she and her family go on after Penguin enters their lives is unforgettable.

“We have a wonderful partner in Netflix and we’re delighted they will be bringing Penguin Bloom to audiences around the world.”

The real story was initially developed into a book by Bradley Trevor Greive and titled Penguin the Magpie. The upcoming film’s producers said the story just completely captivated their hearts. They said, “We were all captivated by this heart-warming story of resilience, the power of family and hope. We’re thrilled to have the supremely talented Andrew Lincoln on board to bring the Bloom’s story to audiences around the world.”

Andrew Lincoln left the hit television series The Walking Dead after almost 10 years on the show. Lincoln is set to reprise his role as Rick Grimes in an upcoming trilogy of films based around the character.

Check out the trailer below!

What do you think about Andrew Lincoln’s newest role? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.