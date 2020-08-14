The Walking Dead: Announcement! New Video Game Starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes!

The Walking Dead Onslaught is arriving on VR headsets on September 29. A new trailer for the game that gives us our first look at gameplay in over a year. Players will take up arms as Darryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and more in an all-new story.

UploadVR spoke to the team earlier this year, at the time confirming that the game’s co-op support was being stripped out in favor of doubling down on story.

The Walking Dead Onslaught lands on PC VR and PSVR headsets this September. No word on an Oculus Quest version yet, though Saints & Sinners is due on the device later this year.